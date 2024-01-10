XPG's hybrid dual-fan CPU cooler features an integrated pump, loop, and radiator — XPG Hybrid Cooler claims it can cool CPUs up to 280W

PC gaming brand XPG has showcased a new CPU cooler that shrinks an all-in-one design into the size of a regular heatpipe tower design to compete with the best CPU coolers. The ‘XPG Hybrid Cooler’ features a pump, loop, and radiator sandwiched between twin 120mm fans. The result is claimed to be lighter than a similar-sized dual tower cooler but still capable of soothing CPUs with TDPs up to 280W. XPG’s attractive new cooling solution is on show at CES 2024 and is currently scheduled for a July release, targeting the $120 price point.

As you can see in the pictures above and below, we got up close and personal with the new XPG Hybrid Cooler. In our hands-on session, we got to strip the device down, remove the pump from atop the radiator, and separate the flanking 120mm fans from the central core. So, how this “patented dual-fan CPU cooler” is put together is pretty straightforward. Moreover, it would be interesting to know precisely what is patented, as there have been previous attempts at this same product idea. Xigmatek and Evercool developed so-called self-contained water coolers like this about 15 years ago. The idea faded back into obscurity until now.

The key features of the XPG Hybrid Cooler seem pretty impressive. As the intro mentions, the firm claims to have condensed 280W of cooling into a moderately sized CPU cooler, lighter than heatpipe-infused twin tower rivals. XPG naturally uses its fans here. Specifically, the central core of the cooler is flanked by Vento Pro 120 PWM spinners. These are 25mm thick and run from 900 to 2,150 RPM in PWM mode for up to 75CFM while keeping the noise levels below 28 dB. Between the two Vento Pro 120 PWM fans, you can see the radiator (also 25mm thick), and we removed the pump/impeller for inspection.

In discussions with the XPG representative at CES 2024, we learned that the XPG Hybrid Cooler, as showcased, remains a work in progress. For example, you can see the various ARGB interface standards listed on the product info card, but lighting has yet to be fully integrated. Moreover, there is talk of adding an LCD panel into the design (probably optional). Lastly, and most importantly to some, the cooling performance isn’t as good as claimed on the info card. We were told that the design is adequate for AMD and Intel mainstream consumer CPUs but isn’t quite up to scratch for Threadripper CPU cooling. This is probably why the XPG Hybrid Cooler is penciled in for a July launch, with several loose ends requiring attention.

Lastly, with any new CPU cooler design, the proof of the pudding will be in the cooling performance and noise profile it delivers for end-users. Will this self-contained water cooler idea have legs this time around? Perhaps we should know by July after the big Computex show. Given its unique characteristics, it would be good to have another effective high-performance CPU cooling option.