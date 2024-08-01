5 new Intel Granite Rapids chips discovered with up to 128 cores, 500W TDP

Five new Intel server processor SKUs have been discovered using Intel's upcoming Granite Rapids performance-oriented server architecture. X user Jaykihn released information on these new models, which feature up to 128 cores and 504MB of cache.

The models featured are the 6980P, 6979P, 6972P, 6952P, and the 6960P. The 6980P is the most powerful chip of the bunch, featuring 128 cores, a massive 500W TDP, a 2 GHz base frequency, and 504MB of cache. The runner-up is the 6979P, boasting the same 500W TDP rating and 504MB of cache but a slightly lower core count of 128 and a 2.1 GHz base frequency.

Granite Rapids -AP SKUs pic.twitter.com/qxLpNfiCTKJuly 31, 2024

The 6972P features a 500W TDP as well, but features much more varied stats elsewhere. The chip comes with 96 cores, 480MB of cache and a base frequency of 2.4 GHz. The 6952P is similar to the 6972P with the same core and cache specs, but it comes with a much lower 400W TDP and a lower base frequency of 2.1 GHz to match.

The least powerful processor — in terms of cores, is the 6960P. This chip prioritizes higher clock speeds, featuring 72 cores but a relatively high 2.7 GHz base frequency and a 500W TDP to keep those cores clocked higher. Cache capacity also goes down in conjunction with the core count to 432 MB.

This marks the second suggestion we've seen that Granite Rapids will have a 128-core part. Several months ago we covered a leak revealing the same 6980P chip, boasting the same 128 core count and 500W TDP as displayed above. If these specs are legitimate, Granite Rapids will have twice the core count of its predecessor Emerald Rapids, which peaked at up to 64 cores with CPUs such as the Xeon Platinum 8592+.

Granite Rapids is Intel's next-generation server architecture, to debut alongside Sierra Forrest. Granite Rapids is the more performance-oriented version of the two architectures, featuring Redwood Cove P-cores (and no E-cores). The main advantage of these new cores is their AMX FP16 acceleration, higher L1 cache capacity, and higher IPC performance.

Intel claims that Granite Rapids will provide up to a 2x - 3x performance improvement and up to 2.8x superior memory bandwidth. Granite Rapids will officially launch in Q3 this year with core counts of up to 86. The higher-end models with up to 128 cores will debut in early 2025.