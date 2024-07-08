Alleged Ryzen 9 9900X result puts AMD on top as single-threaded CPU champ in Geekbench
Excitement builds for the arrival of Zen 5 CPUs later this month.
A purported AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Geekbench 6 CPU test run has been surfaced by Benchleaks. The single-threaded score of 3,401 points is remarkable and, if genuine, would go straight to the top of the Geekbench 6 processor benchmark charts. A reported multi-threaded benchmark score of 19,756 points is less impressive for a 24T part, but isn’t shamed by the best consumer 24T CPUs from Intel.
The Geekbench result you see above appears to come from a user testing a new Asus system earlier today. In addition to the new AMD ‘Granite Ridge’ desktop CPU, the system uses the ROG Crosshair X670E Gene motherboard as its foundation. An ample 32GB of DDR5 RAM is installed in the system.
Looking closer at the CPU specifications surfaced by Geekbench 6, the chip under scrutiny is a Ryzen 9000 part using the Zen 5 microarchitecture. It wields 12 cores and 24 threads, and Geekbench 6 reports that the processor’s base frequency is 4.40 GHz, while it can boost to 5.66 GHz. The chip is also running with a TDP of 120W.
For some perspective, let us compare the new AMD ‘Granite Ridge’ desktop CPU against some well-known recent Intel rivals, as well as one of the best Zen 4 beasts…
|
Geekbench 6 tests
|
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X
|
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
|
Intel Core i9-13900KS
|
Intel Core i9-14900K
|
Single thread
|
3401
|
2918
|
3107
|
3089
|Multi thread
|
19756
|
19608
|
21830
|
20881
It is worth reiterating the significant jump in single threaded benchmark test results we are seeing with the new Zen 5 sample. In this part of the Geekbench 6 test it is 16.5% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, and against the prior single-core champ, the Intel Core i9-13900KS, it is 9.5% faster.
We of course have to add a pinch of salt to benchmark results that are unearthed in online databases, as there are known cases of people uploading deceptive results, but the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X results are not outlandish. This result also helps build excitement for the upcoming Ryzen 9000 desktop processors, as the tested sample seems to have performed so well with a very respectable 120W TDP.
AMD will ship these new Zen 5 architecture desktop CPUs later this month and we can’t wait to put them through our extensive testing.
Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.
If we take the average scores of Intel's previous gen flagships, the Intel Core i9-14900KS scores roughly around 3189/3250 points, so this new Zen 5 is still faster in the Single core test. Same can be said for the Core i9-14900K as well. MT scores are lower though.
Also, we don't know whether this AMD chip was running with PBO enabled or not, and it might also be possible that INTEL chips were running the "Intel Baseline Default" profile settings which can further reduce the performance.
In any case, by AMD's own metric, Zen 5's IPC uplift saw a 19% increase, vs Zen 4.
Because compared to the Ryzen 9 7900X 12-core Zen 4 processor, the Ryzen 9 9900X delivers a 16% uplift in the single-core and 11% uplift in the multi-core test.
