AMD Extends 3rd Gen EPYC 'Milan' Availability, Adds New Models

AMD's 4th Generation EPYC 'Genoa' and 'Bergamo' processors boast formidable performance, core counts, and expandability, but they're inherently more expensive than the company's 3rd Generation EPYC 'Milan' CPUs and platforms due to DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen5 support, and other factors. More critically, there are customers who need cheaper machines and/or already run hundreds or thousands of 3rd Gen EPYC-based machines and do not want to upgrade. AMD on Thursday extended Milan availability to 2026 and added six new SKUs to address these clients.



AMD's EPYC 7003-series processors are based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture and feature up to 64 cores, an eight-channel DDR4 memory subsystem, and 128-lane PCIe 4.0 connectivity. These CPUs provide a good value since DDR4 is still considerably cheaper than DDR5 and Milan-powered machines only need up to eight modules per socket. It's also easier to achieve great signal integrity with PCIe 4.0 connectivity without using expensive retimers, which lowers the cost of motherboards. Combined, the net result is much more affordable servers.



Apparently, for many of AMD customers, 64 cores, DDR4 memory, and PCIe 4.0 connectivity is good enough. That's why AMD is extending availability of Milan to 2026 and adding six new processors with 8, 16, 48, and 56 cores (with double the number of threads).



"Today's CIOs and IT decision makers leveraging aging data center infrastructure need a straightforward, seamless upgrade path toward next-generation technologies at a pace that meets their needs," said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business Unit, AMD. "We have seen a clear opportunity to give our customers more options that bring the leadership performance and efficiency of EPYC to less technically demanding but still business critical workloads. Servers powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs deliver impressive price-performance on widely deployed, cost effective and proven mainstream technologies."

AMD EPYC 7003 (Milan) Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Launch Date Cores Threads Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) 1kU Pricing Socket Count PCIe 4.0 Lanes TDP (W) cTDP (W) EPYC 7763 03/15/2021 64 128 2.45 3.500 256 $7,890 1P/2P 128 280 225-280 EPYC 7713P 03/15/2021 64 128 2.00 3.675 256 $5,010 1P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 7713 03/15/2021 64 128 2.00 3.675 256 $7,060 1P/2P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 7663P 09/05/2023 56 112 2.00 3.500 256 $3,139 1P 128 240 225-280 EPYC 7663 03/15/2021 56 112 2.00 3.500 256 $6,366 1P/2P 128 240 225-240 EPYC 7643P 09/05/2023 48 96 2.30 3.600 256 $2,722 1P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 7643 03/15/2021 48 96 2.30 3.600 256 $4,995 1P/2P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 75F3 03/15/2021 32 64 2.95 4.000 256 $4,860 1P/2P 128 280 225-280 EPYC 7543P 03/15/2021 32 64 2.80 3.700 256 $2,730 1P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 7543 03/15/2021 32 64 2.80 3.700 256 $3,761 1P/2P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 7513 03/15/2021 32 64 2.60 3.650 128 $2,840 1P/2P 128 200 165-200 EPYC 7453 03/15/2021 28 56 2.75 3.450 64 $1,570 1P/2P 128 225 225-240 EPYC 74F3 03/15/2021 24 48 3.20 4.000 256 $2,900 1P/2P 128 240 225-240 EPYC 7443P 03/15/2021 24 48 2.85 4.000 128 $1,337 1P 128 200 165-200 EPYC 7443 03/15/2021 24 48 2.85 4.000 128 $2,010 1P/2P 128 200 165-200 EPYC 7413 03/15/2021 24 48 2.65 3.600 128 $1,825 1P/2P 128 180 165-200 EPYC 73F3 03/15/2021 16 32 3.50 4.000 256 $3,521 1P/2P 128 240 225-240 EPYC 7343 03/15/2021 16 32 3.20 3.900 128 $1,565 1P/2P 128 190 165-200 EPYC 7313P 03/15/2021 16 32 3.00 3.700 128 $913 1P 128 155 155-180 EPYC 7313 03/15/2021 16 32 3.00 3.700 128 $1,083 1P/2P 128 155 155-180 EPYC 7303P 09/05/2023 16 32 2.40 3.400 64 $594 1P 128 130 120-150 EPYC 7303 09/05/2023 16 32 2.40 3.400 64 $604 1P/2P 128 130 120-150 EPYC 72F3 03/15/2021 8 16 3.70 4.100 256 $2,468 1P/2P 128 180 165-200 EPYC 7203P 09/05/2023 8 16 2.80 3.400 64 $338 1P 128 120 120-150 EPYC 7203 09/05/2023 8 16 2.80 3.400 64 $348 1P/2P 128 120 120-150

When AMD released the EPYC 7003-series CPU platform in 2021, it positioned it for a wide range of applications, from general cloud servers and to high-performance computing machines. Moving forward, AMD will position the platform and processors as being fit for essential business infrastructure, value servers that still offer quite formidable performance and functionality.



AMD said that OEMs including Cisco, Dell, Gigabyte, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro will offer solutions tailored for new realities, which are going to be cheaper than original servers based on Milan. Those should all become available in the coming months.