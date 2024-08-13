AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D listing hints at most affordable 3D V-Cache CPU yet — socket AM4 rides again

AMD might be prepping another mainstream processor with 3D V-Cache, originally a premium feature aimed at gamers, if a new listing in the Eurasian Economic Union customs database is accurate. AMD's Ryzen 5 5500X3D discovered by @harukaze5719 promises to be the cheapest X3D processor from the company that will offer great single-thread performance, something that gamers want.

The listing in the EEU customers database does not guarantee that the product listed will ever be launched, so take the information about the Ryzen 5 5500X3D with a grain of salt for now. But truth be told, this is not the first mention of this CPU as blogger chi11eddog predicted the launch of a six-core Ryzen 5 5500X3D in late November 2023.

AMD's six-core Ryzen 5 5500X3D with 96 MB of L3 cache reportedly operates at 3.0 GHz – 4.0 GHz, so its single-thread performance will be similar to that of eight-core Ryzen 7 5700X3D (which has a boost clock of 4.10 GHz) and generally lower than that of other Ryzen 5000X3D processors with 3D V-Cache that feature boost clocks of 4.40 GHz – 4.50 GHz. However, this processor could be a fine choice for an inexpensive AM4 desktop aimed at gaming and applications that take advantage of ultra-large caches.

The listing in the customs database does not disclose the pricing of the upcoming Ryzen 5 5500X3D processor, though keeping in mind that the eight-core Ryzen 7 5700X3D can be purchased for $210, the six-core part should cost considerably less.

Launching a new Zen 3-based CPU about four years after the release of the original Ryzen 5000-series parts may seem a bit odd, as most gamers would be inclined to choose a Zen 4 or Zen 5-based platform. However, it looks like AMD's partners have plenty of unsold AM4 motherboards, so AMD needs to keep the Ryzen 5000 family alive to let them sell these platforms. It also seems that AMD may have plenty of Ryzen 5000X3D processors in stock. The more expensive AM4 parts may not exactly find their customers as everyone who wanted a Ryzen 7 5800X3D has probably bought their processor years ago, so building cheaper Ryzen 5 5500X3D is a good way to sell off old silicon without decreasing average selling prices.