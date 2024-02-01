AMD's new cheap gaming chip is 25% faster than Intel's more expensive alternative — Ryzen 7 5700X3D is faster than Core i5-13600KF in early reviews, even on aging AM4 platform

A Chinese reviewer on Bilibili reviewed AMD's brand-new Ryzen 7 5700X3D and put it through its paces in several gaming benchmarks against Intel's previous-generation mid-range gaming king, the i5-13600KF. The reviewer found that, in the right scenarios, the new 3D V-Cache CPU is up to 25% faster than the Intel counterpart in gaming workloads. The 5700X3D also launches today starting at $249, and is built for AMD's aging AM4 platform.

The 5700X3D was tested in seven games including a couple of big names like Counter-Strike 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon 5. In most of the titles, the 5700X3D was roughly on par with the i5-13600KF, however in a few games, like CS:GO and Fearless Contract, the 5700X3D was anywhere between 20 and 25% faster than the Raptor Lake i5 CPU.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Games Ryzen 7 5700X3D - Baseline Core i5-13600KF Fearless Contract 100% 33.3% slower CS:GO 2 100% 25% slower Eternal Calamity 100% 5.6% faster PUBG 100% 22% slower Big Cousin 100% 15% faster Cyberpunk 2077 100% 4.8% faster Forza Horizon 5 100% 0% equal

If these results can be trusted, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a very competitive part, that is able to match and exceed the performance of Intel's mid-range Raptor Lake i5 most of the time. It is another impressive showing of AMD's 3D V-Cache technology and what it can do to supercharge AMD's older Zen 3 architecture. As a reminder, the i5-13600K technically has a newer CPU architecture than the 5700X3D and comes with a substantially higher 5.1GHz turbo frequency.

For now though we'd recommend taking this as a first look into the 5700X3D's performance, but add a grain of salt. We will have a full review of the 5700X3D chip soon featuring our full suite of benchmarks.

The 5700X3D Launches Today

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D launches today, starting at $249. The chip is a lower-end variant of the highly praised Ryzen 7 5800X3D featuring eight Zen 3 cores, and 96MB of L3 cache with a base clock of 3GHz flat and a boost clock of 4.1GHz. At this time, the 5700X3D undercuts the 5800X3D by around $65, while featuring the same 3D-VCache technology and eight CPU cores as its higher-end counterpart.