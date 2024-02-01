AMD's new cheap gaming chip is 25% faster than Intel's more expensive alternative — Ryzen 7 5700X3D is faster than Core i5-13600KF in early reviews, even on aging AM4 platform
AMD's new chip launches today
A Chinese reviewer on Bilibili reviewed AMD's brand-new Ryzen 7 5700X3D and put it through its paces in several gaming benchmarks against Intel's previous-generation mid-range gaming king, the i5-13600KF. The reviewer found that, in the right scenarios, the new 3D V-Cache CPU is up to 25% faster than the Intel counterpart in gaming workloads. The 5700X3D also launches today starting at $249, and is built for AMD's aging AM4 platform.
The 5700X3D was tested in seven games including a couple of big names like Counter-Strike 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon 5. In most of the titles, the 5700X3D was roughly on par with the i5-13600KF, however in a few games, like CS:GO and Fearless Contract, the 5700X3D was anywhere between 20 and 25% faster than the Raptor Lake i5 CPU.
|Games
|Ryzen 7 5700X3D - Baseline
|Core i5-13600KF
|Fearless Contract
|100%
|33.3% slower
|CS:GO 2
|100%
|25% slower
|Eternal Calamity
|100%
|5.6% faster
|PUBG
|100%
|22% slower
|Big Cousin
|100%
|15% faster
|Cyberpunk 2077
|100%
|4.8% faster
|Forza Horizon 5
|100%
|0% equal
If these results can be trusted, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a very competitive part, that is able to match and exceed the performance of Intel's mid-range Raptor Lake i5 most of the time. It is another impressive showing of AMD's 3D V-Cache technology and what it can do to supercharge AMD's older Zen 3 architecture. As a reminder, the i5-13600K technically has a newer CPU architecture than the 5700X3D and comes with a substantially higher 5.1GHz turbo frequency.
For now though we'd recommend taking this as a first look into the 5700X3D's performance, but add a grain of salt. We will have a full review of the 5700X3D chip soon featuring our full suite of benchmarks.
The 5700X3D Launches Today
The Ryzen 7 5700X3D launches today, starting at $249. The chip is a lower-end variant of the highly praised Ryzen 7 5800X3D featuring eight Zen 3 cores, and 96MB of L3 cache with a base clock of 3GHz flat and a boost clock of 4.1GHz. At this time, the 5700X3D undercuts the 5800X3D by around $65, while featuring the same 3D-VCache technology and eight CPU cores as its higher-end counterpart.
Aaron Klotz is a freelance writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering news topics related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.
hotaru251i mean i would really hope so....its a a 700 sku vs a 600 sku...Reply
helper800Its pretty easy to compare the 5700X3D to the 13600K/F, just look at the 5800X3D vs the 13600K/F. The 5700X3D and the 5800X3D are essentially the same chips with different clock speeds.Reply
Pierce2623While I’m definitely an advocate of AMD’s 3dvcache, testing against a stock 13600k at 5.1GHZ is kind of unfair when it’s practically guaranteed to do 5.6 all core and maybe 5.7. The vcache parts can’t be multiplier overclocked so you’re limited to whatever max clock AMD sets it at. In fact, with having to also do work on my PC, I’d only get one of 2 CCD vcache chips because I also need the higher clocks of the non-vcache ccd.Reply
helper800
