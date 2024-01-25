AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X3D comes very close to 5800X3D in new Geekbench 6 benchmark results

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 5700X3D was tested in Geekbench 6, producing benchmark scores incredibly close to its bigger and older sibling, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The 5700X3D's scores are so close, it's surprising. If the 5700X3D's performance behavior in Geekbench extends to its real-world gaming performance, value-oriented gamers and enthusiasts will have another phenomenal X3D chip to choose from on the AM4 platform that could make it into our list of best CPUs for gaming shortly. The 5700X3D arrives on January 31st priced at $250.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D scored 1,926 points in the Geekbench 6.0.1 single-core test, and 10,514 points in the multi-core test. Compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in the same benchmark, the little 5700X3D is 8% slower in the single-core test and just 4% slower in the multi-core test.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPUs Single-Core Multi-Core Ryzen 7 5700X3D 1,926 10,514 Ryzen 7 5800X3D 2,086 10,929

The 5700X3D's performance in Geekbench 6 is very reasonable, considering the minute differences between it and the 5800X3D. Both feature virtually identical hardware configurations, consisting of eight Zen 3 CPU cores and 96MB of L3 cache thanks to AMD's 3D-VCache technology. The only actual difference the two comes down to clock speeds, the 5700X3D comes with a 3GHz base clock and 4.1GHz boost clock while the 5800X3D comes with a 3.4GHz base clock and a 4.5GHz boost frequency.

If the 5700X3D's performance in Geekbench 6 translates to real-world performance, buyers still on the AM4 platform will have another super competitive gaming CPU that should be able to compete with AMD and Intel's latest offerings in gaming workloads. AMD's outgoing Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still a very competitive gaming chip to this day, offering at best performance that can match AMD's Ryzen 7000 3D-VCache CPUs and at worst match AMD and Intel's lower-end modern hardware like the Ryzen 7 7700X or Core i7-12700K.

For $250, the 5700X3D could be a super compelling chip offering 90% of what the 5800X3D offers for $70 less (going by today's prices). However, do take these Geekbench 6 results with a pinch of salt since Geekbench won't tell us the whole story about this chip. Wait for a full review of the Ryzen 7 5700X3D before making any firm conclusions about this new CPU.