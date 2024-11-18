Arrow Lake non-K CPU pricing surges up to 13% — Core Ultra 9 285 at $600, Core Ultra 7 265 at $416, and Core Ultra 5 225 at $261

PC-Canada has posted preliminary listings of Intel's soon-to-launch Arrow Lake non-K 65W CPUs on its website—in both boxed and tray variations, thanks to momomo_us on X. While these prices are in no way indicative of the final MSRP, there is a slight upward trajectory—at least for the budget CPUs, but that could boil down to currency conversion and other factors.

The shared images are rather messy, and you'd need a keen eye to spot and distinguish one SKU from the other. We compiled all information in a chart to draw an accurate comparison against last-generation and current unlocked "K" CPU prices. The listed CPUs include the Core Ultra 9 285, Core Ultra 7 265, and Core Ultra 5 225—all in varying configurations in boxed and tray flavors.

The Core Ultra 9 285 tops the non-K chart at $600, followed by the Core Ultra 7 265, seeping into the $400 territory and landing 5% more expensive than its predecessor. At the bottom of the stack is the slowest Core Ultra 5 225 for $261, which is surprisingly 13% higher than the budget i5-14400. To reiterate, these prices are not and are subject to change, but they give us an idea about the expected pricing structure.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Arrow Lake 65W Listed Price Arrow Lake 125W Unlocked Intel MSRP Raptor Lake Refresh 65W Intel MSRP Core Ultra 9 285 (Boxed/Tray) $600/$573 Core Ultra 9 285K $589 i9-14900 $579 Core Ultra 7 265 (Boxed/Tray) $416/$400 Core Ultra 7 265K $394 i7-14700 $394 Core Ultra 7 265F (Boxed/Tray) $399/$384 Core Ultra 7 265KF $379 i7-14700F $369 Core Ultra 5 245 N/A Core Ultra 5 245K $309 i5-14600 $255 Core Ultra 5 235 N/A — — i5-14500 $242 Core Ultra 5 225 (Boxed) $261 — — i5-14400 $231 Core Ultra 5 225F (Boxed) $244 — — i5-14400F $206

We should mention that the website is missing several SKUs - including but not limited to the Core Ultra 5 245 and the Core Ultra 5 235. Shipping manifests from Asus indicate that Intel is prepping cheaper H810 and B860 motherboards by Q1 next year.

These processors will compete against AMD's Ryzen 9000 non-X series, so pricing and socket longevity will play a critical role in influencing the end-user's decision. On that note, Intel has yet to confirm whether it will support future generations on LGA1851. Meanwhile, AMD's AM5 socket is slated to receive support until 2027.

Intel's Core Ultra 200 non-K CPUs are scheduled to arrive at CES 2025 in tandem with other mobile Arrow Lake processors. We don't anticipate significant changes in the retail price compared to the last generation, but that's mere speculation.