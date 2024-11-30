Intel Core 7 240H shows similar performance to Core i7-13620H on Geekbench — Core 7 240H could be a rewarmed Core i7-13620H

An upcoming Intel laptop processor has surfaced on Geekbench, revealing intriguing details about its performance and specifications. The Core 7 240H will potentially be part of Intel’s rumored Core 200H lineup, boasting ten cores (6-Performance + 4-Efficient cores) and 16 threads. Notably, the Geekbench listing (via ﻿Benchleaks) suggests the codename as ‘Raptor Lake,’ which could also mean that it will be more or less a Raptor Lake refresh.

The Geekbench listing was part of an Acer Nitro ANV15-52 gaming laptop with a discrete RTX 4050 laptop GPU. The Core 7 240H operates with a base frequency of 2.5 GHz, up to 5 GHz boost clock, and 24MB of L3 cache. The Core 7 240H configuration suggests continuing Intel’s hybrid core architecture, which debuted with the Alder Lake series.

The approach combines high-performance and energy-efficient cores for optimal multitasking and power efficiency. This chip includes DDR5 memory support and advanced connectivity options that meet modern laptop requirements.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Geekbench 6 single-core Geekbench 6 multi-core Intel Core 7 240H 2,689 13,330 Intel Core i7-13620H 2,571 13,373

In terms of performance, the Core 7 240H was benchmarked more than once, achieving a maximum score of 2,689 points in single-core and 13,330 points in multi-core benchmarks on Geekbench 6. These scores are quite competitive, considering their segment.

For comparison, the Acer Nitro V 15 with an Intel Core i7-13620H delivered 2,571 points in single-core and 13,373 points in multi-core benchmarks on Geekbench 6 in our testing. Notably, the Core i7-13620H offers a similar 10-core architecture as the Core 7 240H, with slightly different boost and base clock speeds.

Coming to the iGPU of the leaked Core 7 240H is based on Intel's Xe architecture, equipped with 64 Compute Units, equivalent to 8 Xe Cores, and operates at a maximum clock speed of 1.5GHz. The OpenCL benchmark delivered scores of 13,362 and 13,478 across two tests, demonstrating decent performance for integrated graphics.

Of course, it will not be able to compete with GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 4050 mobile, which has an average score of over 80,000 points. This gap highlights the iGPU’s focus on efficiency and general-purpose tasks rather than high-end gaming, for which dedicated GPUs are more suited.

While Intel has not officially announced the Core 7 240H, these leaks provide a glimpse into what consumers can expect from the company's upcoming mobile CPU lineup. The official Core 200H announcement is rumored to be scheduled for next year, probably around CES.