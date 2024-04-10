Intel is the exclusive CPU launch partner for Star Wars Outlaws – touts 14th Gen game bundle

Intel has announced that it will be the exclusive CPU launch partner for Star War Outlaws. Touted by Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment as the “first-ever open-world Star Wars game,” Intel partners have already started to bundle 14th Gen processor packing laptops with promotional codes for a free digital copy of the game. Moreover, PC desktop buyers and DIYers will be pleased that they haven’t been excluded from the galaxy’s most wanted bunde promo.

The Intel 14th Gen CPU Star Wars Outlaws bundle began on Tuesday and runs until July 31, 2024. Intel’s full T&Cs are here, but to sum up, the most important step is to make sure the purchasing store or reseller is participating in the Star Wars Outlaws promo. You can do this by checking the online product listings or even asking someone at the store. Make sure that your product is included in the offer, so it will be equipped with one of the qualifying laptop or desktop CPUs as listed below.

(Image credit: Intel)

Massive Entertainment has used Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine for the lavish graphics in Star War Outlaws. We note that Massive used this engine to great effect in the open-world The Division 2. In the new game, there are claimed to be “new Intel hybrid CPU optimizations for the Snowdrop game engine,” so things should be even more detailed and smooth. Specifically, Intel claims its engineers have worked with Ubisoft on “improving CPU scheduling to fully utilize the processing power of Intel’s hybrid architecture,” but we would expect the same optimizations to benefit 12th and 13th Gen Core hybrid CPU users. Moreover, in previous Snowdrop games, the GPU choice was probably more important to deliver a fast and smooth gaming experience - after rising beyond a certain minimum CPU spec.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft) (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Star War Outlaws takes place in the period between the stories told during The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. According to the official promotional material and the story video trailer, embedded below, you will play as Kay Vess, “an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life.” During your open-world adventure, living the life of an outlaw, you will explore distinct planets throughout the Star Wars universe. In bustling cities or vast outdoor landscapes, you will face diverse challenges, with great rewards - if you are willing to take the risk. As well as your companion Nix, you will have the Trailblazer ship and planet Speeder to help you fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy.

Those who qualify for and receive their free game code will still have at least a month to wait to start playing, as the game is scheduled for release on August 30, 2024. If you are interested in this game and pondering a new CPU or laptop, this offer could save you $69.99.