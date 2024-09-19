Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K packaging leaks

When it arrives later this year Intel's Core Ultra 9 285 processor codenamed Arrow Lake-S will mark arrival of Intel's multi-chiplet design and a brand-new microarchitecture to enthusiast-grade desktops. However, these major changes will not be reflected in the packaging of this CPU, as revealed by VideoCardz.

Intel's Core Ultra 9 285 processor will come in a fairly simplistic square prism box with a design language similar to that of the packaging for the Core i9 14900K. While the overall language will be similar, the new box will be generally darker (albeit with many blue accents) than the box of its predecessor, possibly reflecting its higher performance. There are some dots on the packaging, which help to differentiate it from the previous generation. Yet it seems Intel no longer offers its enthusiast-grade processors in fancy packages like it did in the past with its Core i9-12900K/KS, Core i9-11900K, and Core i9-9900K products.

There is an indication that this is a Core Ultra 2-series CPU. Arrow Lake-S processors are not '15th Generation Core' processors.

The box render published by VideoCardz does not reveal the Core Ultra 285K's specs (in fact, it doesn't state the model name on the side that has been revealed), though the range-topping Arrow Lake-S CPU for desktop is projected to feature eight high-performance Lion Cove cores clocked at up to 5.70 GHz and 16 energy-efficient Skymont cores.

Compute chiplets for the upcoming Arrow Lake-S processors will be made at TSMC using various fabrication technologies. For example, the compute chiplet will be made on one of TSMC's N3 (a 3nm-class node) manufacturing processes, whereas Intel will place all the chiplets onto a base die produced on its own 22FFL node.

Intel is rumored to formally launch its unlocked Core Ultra 'Arrow Lake-S' CPUs in early October and then start their sales later next month. The Core Ultra lineup for enthusiasts is projected to include three models: the 24-core Core Ultra 9 285K, 20-core Core Ultra 7 265K, and 14-core Core 5 Ultra 245K.

The new processors will be compatible with next-generation motherboards based on Intel's Z890 chipset and featuring an LGA-1851 socket.