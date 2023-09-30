Packaging Pictured: Intel Core i9-14900K Comes in This Box

By Anton Shilov
published

Dark blue boxes, rectangular CPUs.

Intel
(Image credit: @I_Leak_VN/Twitter)

Intel has started shipments of its Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF 'Raptor Lake Refresh' to reviewers and retailers, so it is not surprising that images of these of the packaging have leaked. Hardware leakers @9550pro and I_Leak_VN have published and re-published images of both CPU boxes (one of which was leaked by @LepherAndrey), which indicates that the CPUs are indeed arriving at various addressees. 

Intel apparently decided not to bother with inventing an all-new new fancy package for its flagship Raptor Lake Refresh offerings like it did in the past with Core i9-13900K/KS, Core i9-12900K/KS, Core i9-11900K, and Core i9-9900K, but it is using a similar box to the one it offered with the 13th Gen flagships. The new top-of-the-range Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF CPUs are beoshipped in dark blue box containing a silicon-wafer inspired plastic case and marked as 'i9 14th Gen' and 'Intel Core Unlocked.' 

The CPU — which will likely be among the best CPUs for gaming — can be seen in a window on a side of the package and it can be observed that the company is shipping SRN48 S-Spec of the CPU.

(Image credit: @9550pro/Twitter)

One thing that is notably missing from images of the Core i9-14900K/KF boxes published so far are specifications for the CPUs. Howe, we already know that these CPUs pack eight high-performance Raptor Lake cores with a maximum single-core turbo boost frequency of 6.0 GHz as well as 16 energy-efficient Gracemont cores running at clocks beyond 4.30 GHz.

All Intel's 14th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' processors will be drop-in compatible with existing LGA1700 motherboards based on Intel 600 and Intel 700-series chipsets equipped with an appropriate BIOS and featuring a voltage regulating module that can handle these CPUs.

Intel is expected to formally launch its enthusiast-oriented Core i9-14900K/KF, Core i7-14700K/KF, and Core i5-14600K/KF processors with unlocked multiplier on October 17, 2023.

(Image credit: @LepherAndrey/Twitter)
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.