Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs are slower at single-core work than previous-gen models — new benchmarks show IPC regressions vs Raptor Lake
Probably not what Intel wanted.
Benchmarks published by hardware tester David Huang reveal that Intel's latest Meteor Lake CPUs may actually have lower instructions-per-clock (IPC) than 13th and 14th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. Meteor Lake's somewhat disappointing CPU performance already confirmed that it didn't feature an impressive IPC boost, but it's looking more like these cutting-edge chips have actually seen a regression.
IPC is a key indicator of architectural improvements when comparing CPUs of one generation to another. Being able to do more work in a clock cycle is generally good, and it indicates a design has improved over its predecessor. Measuring IPC greatly depends on the workload, however, and is difficult to nail down — cache sizes and the instruction mix can greatly impact the throughput. Huang used SPECint 2017 for his testing, where performance hinges almost entirely on raw horsepower.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Score
|Performance Per GHz
|Apple M3 Pro
|11.8
|2.92
|Apple M2 Pro
|10.3
|2.94
|Core i7-13700H
|9.6
|1.92
|Ryzen 7 7840HS
|9.2
|1.8
|Ryzen 7 7840U
|8.91
|1.75
|Core Ultra 7 155H
|8.44
|1.76
Huang tested the Core Ultra 7 155H and a variety of other CPUs using just one core, leaving the CPU clock speeds to run at default speeds. He then derived a form of IPC by dividing the performance by the clock speed. One caveat to this testing is that the 155H is being compared to a Core i7-13700H with DDR5 memory as opposed to LPDDR5, which Huang admits can throw off the results. Still, that shouldn't impact things enough to change the conclusion that Meteor Lake's IPC is lower than Raptor Lake's.
Meteor Lake's IPC is roughly on par with AMD's Zen 4 Ryzen 7040 APUs, which is a silver lining, especially since upcoming Ryzen 8040 APUs will have identical CPU performance. However, there's a very clear gap between Meteor Lake and Apple silicon, one that Intel should be working to shrink rather than letting it grow wider.
On a technical level, it's hard to say why Meteor Lake has regressed in this test, but the CPU's performance characteristics elsewhere imply that Intel simply might not have cared as much about IPC. Meteor Lake is primarily designed to excel in AI applications and comes with the company's most powerful integrated graphics yet. It also features Foveros technology and multiple tiles manufactured on different processes. So while Intel doesn't beat AMD or Apple with Meteor Lake in IPC measurements, there's a lot more going on under the hood.
While raw CPU performance is likely a lower priority for Intel as it focuses on AI and graphics performance, the company may still improve IPC with future Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs. There may also be other scenarios where Meteor Lake does better than in the SPECint 2017 testing shown here.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Matthew Connatser is a freelancing writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes articles about CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, and computers in general.
Most Popular
By Mark Tyson
By Mark Tyson
By Zhiye Liu
By Anton Shilov
By Aaron Klotz
Pretty outlandish claim, right there.
No, it wasn't. That happens to be one of its big selling points, but I pretty sure their top priority was to improve efficiency & battery life. They're probably worried about competition from Apple, Qualcomm, and AMD on that front.
These parts are worked on by different teams.
The only variables can be power & thermal thresholds. If the author divided by max boost clock, and the CPU wasn't allowed to stretch its legs very much or for very long, then testing on a laptop with more generous power limits and better cooling could produce better results.
Edit: Using Google Translate, the original webpage has this to say about heat & power:
"The CPU frequency is all default, and will be marked when the power consumption and heat dissipation performance are low enough to affect single-thread performance."
Still, there could be a time limit on boosting. Otherwise, sounds like the power & thermal parameters of the test platform probably shouldn't have much effect.
So long as the typical use case battery life is improved enough then it is still a win.
I wouldn't go that far. Not least because its perf/W indeed appears to have improved. Being a laptop part, that + its low idle power are definitely relevant to its success.
I'd love to see some in-depth analysis of what's going on. I think it's mighty suspicious that Intel apparently didn't send out any review samples, which is probably why Toms has yet to review it. Phoronix, whom they've been quoting in other articles, bought his own Meteor Lake laptop.
LPDDR5 does have meaningfully higher latency, though. The reviewer cited by the article was wise to point that out.