Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 shines in Geekbench 6 benchmark — Strix Point has higher single-core performance than Core i9-14900HX but falls behind in muti-core

AMD's flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 CPU was benchmarked in Geekbench 6 with potent results. Initially discovered by HXL on X, the Zen 5 CPU's single-core and multi-core results were high enough to outperform most of Intel's fastest mobile CPUs, featuring the same benchmark results as a desktop Core i5-13600K.

The HX 375 produced a single-core result of 2,864 points and a multi-core result of 15,012 points on an HP OmniBook Ultra Laptop 14 paired with 32GB of DDR5 memory. The Zen 5 chip's results were good enough to outperform Intel's flagship CPUs from its Meteor Lake lineup and almost good enough to surpass Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh mobile flagship.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 was 5% faster than the Core i9-14900HX in Geekbench's single-core benchmark. However, the Core i9-14900HX was 7% faster in the multi-core benchmark. Compared to the Core Ultra 9 185H, the HX 375 lead was much more substantial, 27% faster in the single-core benchmark and 25% faster in the multi-core test.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Geekbench 6 Single-Core Multi-Core Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 2,864 15,012 Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 2,879 15,354 Core i9-14900HX 2,720 16,081 Core Ultra 9 185H 2,250 12,008 Core i9-14900 2,916 17,534 Core i5-13600K 2,702 15,123

We don't have official Lunar Lake Geekbench 6 benchmarks yet, but based on some leaked results, the flagship 288V appears to do single-core results in the 2,900 range, which would outperform the HX 375 by a couple of percent. However, multi-core results are generally much worse, in the 10,000 - 11,000 range.

Regardless, the Ryzen AI HX 375 can, at worst, match the performance of Intel's fastest mobile CPUs and, at best, vastly outperform its primary Intel competitors, Lunar Lake and Meteor Lake, specifically in the multi-core results. For a desktop comparison, the HX 375 matches the Core i5-13600K in terms of multi-core performance and the Core i9-14900 in terms of single-core performance.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 is the flagship chip from AMD's Ryzen AI 300 lineup. The chip shares the exact specifications as the HX 370, except for the XDNA2 NPU, which has been improved by 10% and features 55 TOPS of performance rather than 50. Expect to see the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 inside gaming laptops and mobile workstation devices.