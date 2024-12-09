Ryzen Master now supports EXPO profile enablement without a system restart — the new version also drops support for Zen and Zen+ Threadripper CPUs

Ryzen Master has received a massive update featuring several functionality upgrades and changes to the AMD-focused monitoring and overclocking application. The most significant additions are Ryzen 9000 desktop CPU support and EXPO memory enablement through Ryzen Master.

EXPO profiles can now be manipulated within Ryzen Master, allowing users to turn on their memory overclocking profile within Windows. Best of all, the EXPO profiles can be turned on and off on the fly without restart, making it easy for anyone to enable EXPO on an AMD-based machine with EXPO capability.

EXPO is AMD's official counterpart to Intel's XMP profile; both are overclocking-focused. They provide a set of timings, voltage, and memory frequency that are verified to work with the memory kit they ship with, providing higher performance than the industry standard (JEDEC).

Speaking of EXPO, another update associated with EXPO is the inclusion of "additional memory tuning parameters" right in Ryzen Master. These extra parameters provide users with finer-grained controls of their memory kit that can be manipulated right in Windows without the need to enter the system UEFI/BIOS to make changes.

Ryzen 9000 series CPU support has (finally) been officially implemented into Ryzen Master with this latest update. AMD has also added "105W Eco Mode" support for Ryzen 9000 CPUs. This mode can be used on either 65W or 120W parts, giving 65W parts more headroom or improving the power efficiency of 120W parts.

The rest of AMD's patch notes reveal "new features introduced," "DF P state information is provided in the Home view," IRM control mode improvements that allow users to adjust all three PBO parameters in this mode, manual mode CPU clock speed granularity improvements with incremental changes of 5MHz, and an advertisement banner.

AMD has also discontinued support for AMD Ryzen and Threadripper 1000 and 2000 series processors, marking the first Ryzen Master update that does not support all Ryzen-branded processors since the brand's inception in 2017. As a result, AMD now provides two downloads for Ryzen Master, one aimed at Ryzen 3000 (Zen 2) processors and newer and a download of the last supported version of Ryzen Master capable of monitoring and overclocking Ryzen 2000 and 1000 series CPUs (Zen and Zen+).