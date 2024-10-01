Snapdragon X2 Elite processors spotted in testing — Qualcomm's Project Glymur reportedly incoming

Ever since Qualcomm engineers finalized the design of the Snapdragon X Elite processor for Windows-based client PCs, it began to work on something new in a bid to keep pace with the company's rivals at AMD, Apple, and Intel. Apparently, Qualcomm has already received early silicon of its next-generation CPU for PCs and is currently testing it, reports WinFuture.

The new processor generation, which will likely be called Qualcomm Snapdragon X2, is currently known under the codename Project Glymur, and also with the model number SC8480XP. By contrast, the Snapdragon X was reportedly called Hamoa and carried the model number SC8380XP. Since this information is unofficial, please be a little cautious regarding its accuracy.

Testing of the SC8480XP started within Qualcomm in July and August, the report claims. The test platforms were outfitted with testing housings, enabling testing of the new processor with various 3D NAND and DRAM chips without hard soldering them, which is how all CPUs are typically tested at their early stages. If this information is accurate, then Qualcomm already has fairly fully baked versions of its next-generation CPU. Given that it is reasonable for the company to release its 2nd Generation Snapdragon X processors about a year after the original Snapdragon X Elite, it is about time for the company to test its next-generation CPUs with other platform components.

Technical specifications such as core count or clock speeds for the SC8480XP have not yet been revealed, for obvious reasons, and details about the project will remain largely under wraps for some time until Qualcomm decides to start teasing the market with its next-generation product. Keep in mind that the company is busy promoting its Snapdragon X1 Elite, so do not expect it to talk about the next generation too soon.

An interesting detail about the SC8480XP is its codename, Glymur, which refers to a waterfall in Iceland. This breaks from Qualcomm's previous tradition of using codenames after places in Hawaii. The significance of this shift is unclear, but it marks a notable change in how the company names its products internally.

In addition to the SC8480XP, Qualcomm is reportedly working on an eight-core Snapdragon X1 Plus processor labeled X1P-24-100 and aimed at entry-level PCs.