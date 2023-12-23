Specs for Intel's unreleased low-power 14th Gen T-series CPUs leak out - 35 watts and up to 5.5GHz
Now that's efficient!
The specifications of Intel's unreleased 14th Generation T-series CPUs have been leaked by hardware sleuth @momomo_us on X. Expected to come out early next year, these refreshed T-series CPUs apparently offer higher clock speeds than 13th Gen models while retaining the typical 35-watt TDP of the T-series.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Cores
|Boost Frequency
|TDP
|Core i9-14900T
|24 (8P + 16E)
|5.5 GHz
|35W
|Core i9-13900T
|24 (8P + 16E)
|5.3 GHz
|35W
|Core i7-14700T
|20 (8P + 12E)
|5.2 GHz
|35W
|Core i7-13700T
|16 (8P + 8E)
|4.9 GHz
|35W
|Core i5-14500T
|14 (6P + 8E)
|4.8 GHz
|35W
|Core i5-13500T
|14 (6P + 8E)
|4.6 GHz
|35W
|Core i5-14400T
|10 (6P + 4E)
|4.5 GHz
|35W
|Core i5-13400T
|10 (6P + 4E)
|4.4 GHz
|35W
|Core i3-14100T
|4 (4P)
|4.4 GHz
|35W
|Core i3-13100T
|4 (4P)
|4.2 GHz
|35W
|Intel Core 300T
|2 (2P)
|3.4 GHz
|35W
|Intel Core 300
|2 (2P)
|3.9 GHz
|46W
The list includes a T-series variant of nearly every desktop Raptor Lake Refresh CPU, including budget and midrange chips that haven't been released yet. However, the leak doesn't include the Core i5-14600T as a successor to the Core i5-13600T. Whether that means the 14600T isn't planned is unclear. It does mention the rumored Intel Core 300, a dual P-core CPU, and its T-series counterpart.
Compared to Intel's 13th Gen T-series CPUs, 14th Gen models have higher clock speeds, usually 200 MHz higher, though the 14700T notably has a 300 MHz higher frequency than the 13700T while the 14400T is improved by just 100 MHz.
Although T-series chips are often pretty irrelevant for the vast majority of users, fans of small form-factor PCs may wish to take advantage of these lower TDP CPUs. While it's possible to simply take a higher TDP Intel CPU and just apply a lower TDP, there's no guarantee that the clock speeds will be particularly good. T-series chips are simply more reliable when it comes to Mini-ITX and other small form-factor builds.
