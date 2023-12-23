Specs for Intel's unreleased low-power 14th Gen T-series CPUs leak out - 35 watts and up to 5.5GHz

News
By Matthew Connatser
published

Now that's efficient!

Intel RPL-R listings
(Image credit: momomo_us)

The specifications of Intel's unreleased 14th Generation T-series CPUs have been leaked by hardware sleuth @momomo_us on X. Expected to come out early next year, these refreshed T-series CPUs apparently offer higher clock speeds than 13th Gen models while retaining the typical 35-watt TDP of the T-series.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
14th Gen T-series Specifications
Row 0 - Cell 0 CoresBoost FrequencyTDP
Core i9-14900T24 (8P + 16E)5.5 GHz35W
Core i9-13900T24 (8P + 16E)5.3 GHz35W
Core i7-14700T20 (8P + 12E)5.2 GHz35W
Core i7-13700T16 (8P + 8E)4.9 GHz35W
Core i5-14500T14 (6P + 8E)4.8 GHz35W
Core i5-13500T14 (6P + 8E)4.6 GHz35W
Core i5-14400T10 (6P + 4E)4.5 GHz35W
Core i5-13400T10 (6P + 4E)4.4 GHz35W
Core i3-14100T4 (4P)4.4 GHz35W
Core i3-13100T4 (4P)4.2 GHz35W
Intel Core 300T2 (2P)3.4 GHz35W
Intel Core 3002 (2P)3.9 GHz46W

The list includes a T-series variant of nearly every desktop Raptor Lake Refresh CPU, including budget and midrange chips that haven't been released yet. However, the leak doesn't include the Core i5-14600T as a successor to the Core i5-13600T. Whether that means the 14600T isn't planned is unclear. It does mention the rumored Intel Core 300, a dual P-core CPU, and its T-series counterpart.

Compared to Intel's 13th Gen T-series CPUs, 14th Gen models have higher clock speeds, usually 200 MHz higher, though the 14700T notably has a 300 MHz higher frequency than the 13700T while the 14400T is improved by just 100 MHz.

Although T-series chips are often pretty irrelevant for the vast majority of users, fans of small form-factor PCs may wish to take advantage of these lower TDP CPUs. While it's possible to simply take a higher TDP Intel CPU and just apply a lower TDP, there's no guarantee that the clock speeds will be particularly good. T-series chips are simply more reliable when it comes to Mini-ITX and other small form-factor builds.

Matthew Connatser
Matthew Connatser

Matthew Connatser is a freelancing writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes articles about CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, and computers in general.

See more CPUs News
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • TerryLaze
    Admin said:
    Intel's upcoming 14th Gen T-series chips have been leaked, and the frequencies look pretty good for their 35-watt power budget.

    Specs for Intel's unreleased low-power 14th Gen T-series CPUs leak out - 35 watts and up to 5.5GHz : Read more
    Clocks only look good because you guys constantly fail to do any single core testing...
    The default power draw for the 14900k is 35W under single core so of course the t model will be able to do the same.
    Reply