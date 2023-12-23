Specs for Intel's unreleased low-power 14th Gen T-series CPUs leak out - 35 watts and up to 5.5GHz

The specifications of Intel's unreleased 14th Generation T-series CPUs have been leaked by hardware sleuth @momomo_us on X. Expected to come out early next year, these refreshed T-series CPUs apparently offer higher clock speeds than 13th Gen models while retaining the typical 35-watt TDP of the T-series.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 14th Gen T-series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 Cores Boost Frequency TDP Core i9-14900T 24 (8P + 16E) 5.5 GHz 35W Core i9-13900T 24 (8P + 16E) 5.3 GHz 35W Core i7-14700T 20 (8P + 12E) 5.2 GHz 35W Core i7-13700T 16 (8P + 8E) 4.9 GHz 35W Core i5-14500T 14 (6P + 8E) 4.8 GHz 35W Core i5-13500T 14 (6P + 8E) 4.6 GHz 35W Core i5-14400T 10 (6P + 4E) 4.5 GHz 35W Core i5-13400T 10 (6P + 4E) 4.4 GHz 35W Core i3-14100T 4 (4P) 4.4 GHz 35W Core i3-13100T 4 (4P) 4.2 GHz 35W Intel Core 300T 2 (2P) 3.4 GHz 35W Intel Core 300 2 (2P) 3.9 GHz 46W

The list includes a T-series variant of nearly every desktop Raptor Lake Refresh CPU, including budget and midrange chips that haven't been released yet. However, the leak doesn't include the Core i5-14600T as a successor to the Core i5-13600T. Whether that means the 14600T isn't planned is unclear. It does mention the rumored Intel Core 300, a dual P-core CPU, and its T-series counterpart.

Compared to Intel's 13th Gen T-series CPUs, 14th Gen models have higher clock speeds, usually 200 MHz higher, though the 14700T notably has a 300 MHz higher frequency than the 13700T while the 14400T is improved by just 100 MHz.

Although T-series chips are often pretty irrelevant for the vast majority of users, fans of small form-factor PCs may wish to take advantage of these lower TDP CPUs. While it's possible to simply take a higher TDP Intel CPU and just apply a lower TDP, there's no guarantee that the clock speeds will be particularly good. T-series chips are simply more reliable when it comes to Mini-ITX and other small form-factor builds.