Watch Qualcomm's Computex 2024 keynote live stream at 1:30 am ET / 10:30 pm PT / 5:30 am UTC

Fresh off of a series of major design wins where his company's Snapdragon X chips are powering a slew of new Widows laptops, Qualcomm CEO Crisiano Amon takes the keynote stage today at Computex Taipei. If you can't be in the audience, in person, you can watch a live stream below.

Amon's talk begins at 1:30 pm, June 3rd Taiwan time. That's 1:30 am in the U.S. Eastern time zone, 10:30 pm Sunday in U.S. Pacific time zone, 6:30 am in BST and 5:30 am in UTC.

So what can we expect from Qualcomm's keynote? According to the Computex website, "Amon will break down the trends and technology that have brought us here, and more importantly, where they will take us across productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Amon will showcase the AI-accelerated experiences users can expect from their next-generation PCs and what technology is needed to bring them to life."

Windows laptops featuring the company's new Snapdragon X Elite and X Pro CPUs are due to come out within the next few weeks and will make up the first generation of Microsoft's class of Copilot+ PCs. So we expect Amon to demonstrate the AI performance of Snapdragon X on Windows and to show off some of the company's many design wins.

Could Amon go farther and showcase some as-yet-unannounced chips? It's possible, but unlikely that we'd see its next-generation laptop chips before Snapdragon X laptops even ship. Perhaps he will talk about new chips for phones or for the data center, though. The only way to find out is to tune in.