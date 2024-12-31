Recently, it turned out that China-based memory maker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) began to ship DDR5 memory chips. However, according to the findings of a Chinese semiconductor researcher, the die size of CXMT's 16 Gb DDR5 memory IC is 40% larger than that of a competing Samsung chip, which means that it is significantly more expensive to build due to the use of less advanced chipmaking technology. Of course, since the information comes from an unofficial source, take it with a grain of salt, but the technician does deconstruct the DRAM module on video, lending credence to the findings.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tom's Hardware CXMT 16 Gb DDR5 die Samsung 16 Gb DDR5 die Square mm 68.06 mm^2 48.90 mm^2 Die dimensions 8.25 × 8.25 mm 6.46 × 7.57 mm

CXMT's 16 Gb DDR5 die measures 8.25 × 8.25 mm; therefore, its die size is 68.06 mm^2. By contrast, a modern Samsung 16 Gb DDR5 die measures 6.46 × 7.57 mm and has a die size of 48.90 mm^2.

When Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix began to mass produce 16 Gb DDR5 memory chips in 2021, their die size varied from 66.26 mm^2 to 72.21 mm^2 (according to TechInsights), but all DRAM makers have shrunk their DDR5 die sizes over time.

CXMT's 16 Gb DDR5 die size is comparable to first-generation DDR5 chips from leading memory makers. Assuming that CXMT's yields are also comparable to those of Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix in 2021, then CXMT's costs are also comparable to those of these companies some four or five years ago.

That said, CXMT's DDR5 costs are likely considerably higher than those of Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix today, so it remains to be seen whether the company will be able to compete against its rivals in terms of pricing. We can only wonder whether CXMT will be able to sell its DDR5 with significant discounts to grab market share from its competitors.

A relatively large die size of CXMT's DDR5 memory chips also indicates that the company uses a process technology years behind those used by its competitors, which isn't particularly surprising. Despite this, CXMT's partners produce DDR5-6000 memory sticks, which indicates the fairly high performance potential of the company's DDR5 ICs. Nonetheless, for now, the leading makers of DRAM are ahead of CXMT in terms of performance, power efficiency, and cost efficiency.