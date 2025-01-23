Corsair USB4 external SSD boasts speeds up to 4,000 MB/s — $139 for 1TB, $199 for 2TB, $359 for 4TB

Corsair has introduced an external SSD aimed at power users and content creators, sporting high transfer speeds and compatibility with the latest connectivity standards. The EX400U operates up to 4,000 MB/s and features USB4/Thunderbolt 4 support with 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacity options. Pricing starts at $139.99.

Corsair's new EX400U SSD operates at a maximum sequential write speed of 4,000 MB/s and a sequential write speed of 3,500 MB/s for the 1TB variant. The 2TB and 4TB options get a 100 MB/s upgrade in write speed (3,600 MB/s). The only caveat is that users must use the EX400U with a USB4 or Thunderbolt 4-supported device to get the maximum rated transfer speeds.

The drive is enclosed in a square 2.5-inch (64mm) gunmetal clamshell that protects it and serves as a heatsink to keep it cool. It is rated for operating temperatures between 0 and 70 degrees Celsius and is designed to absorb up to 1,500 Gs of shock, keeping user data safe even under harsh conditions.

A USB Type-C port powers the drive, featuring up to 40 Gbps bandwidth courtesy of USB4. Thunderbolt 4 has integrated USB4 compatibility, making the drive compatible with Thunderbolt 4. The SSD can suck down up to 60 watts of power, as the Type-C connector is rated at up to 60W of power delivery.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair has also made the EX400U compatible with iPhones, starting with the iPhone 15 and up. The integrated MagSafe connector lets iPhone users strap the EX400U directly to their compatible iPhone. It gives them a convenient and cordless method of attaching the external SSD to their phone while using the drive.

At speeds of up to 4,000 MB/s, the EX400U's performance is on par with that of the best PCIe 3.0-based SSDs. Although PCIe 3.0 speeds may seem underwhelming, 4,000 MB/s is incredibly fast for external SSDs. Some of the best external SSDs often have speeds ranging from just 120 MBps to just under 3,000 MB/s.

With that speed comes an equally hefty price tag. Corsair charges similar prices for the EX400U as equivalent PCIe 4.0 internal SSDs. The 1TB variant costs $139.99, the 2TB model is $199.99, and the 4TB model costs $359.99.