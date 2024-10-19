Intel's new GPU driver boosts Lunar Lake iGPU performance by up to 24% — Arc GPUs receive up to 20% better performance

Intel has released new graphics drivers promising substantial performance boosts and optimizations across several games. The drivers offer up to 24% improvements on Core Ultra 200V (codenamed Lunar Lake) iGPUs and 20% on the desktop Arc Alchemist GPUs.

The driver package size has been increased (1.4GB), at least temporarily, as drivers for both Arc GPUs and Lunar Lake iGPUs have been merged in this release. Going over the release notes, Intel has made enhancements in a handful of games and also added support for a new title with the 32.0.101.6127 WHQL / 32.0.101.6044 Non-WHQL drivers, which are as follows:

Game Optimizations

Game On Driver support on Arc Alchemist GPUs, Meteor Lake, and Lunar Lake in No More Room in Hell 2.

Up to 11% higher average FPS at 1080p and up to 13% higher average FPS at 1440p in Core Keeper with the Arc A-series.

Up to 20% higher average FPS at 1440p in Metaphor:ReFantazio with the Arc A-series.

Up to 8% higher average FPS at 1080p in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered with Lunar Lake.

Up to 24% higher average FPS at 1080p in Assassin's Creed Mirage with Lunar Lake.

Fixed Issues

Furthermore, we also have a list of known issues that Intel has addressed with these new drivers.

Enabling or disabling Endurance Gaming caused the previous frame rate preset to not retain the desired FPS. If encountered, users are advised to select the intended setting to reapply the frame rate mode.

Chaos Enscape Benchmark 4.1 might cause visual corruption.

3DMark Wildlife may experience lower performance than expected.

Final Fantasy XVI may face corruption during gameplay.

Intel has also acknowledged many other problems that remain unfixed in this release. For example, Doom Eternal (Vulkan) might experience flickering in certain areas. Blender is reported to crash when rendering certain benchmarks. Adobe Premiere Pro is known to corrupt with 8K AV1 Encode. Star Wars Outlaws may experience corruption or just outright crash. We suggest users go over the Release Notes for the full details.

The 32.0.101.6127 WHQL / 32.0.101.6044 Non-WHQL drivers are now available to download for Intel's 11th Generation Intel Core CPUs up to the latest Lunar Lake offerings. However, Intel recommends users prefer OEM-customized drivers over generic Intel drivers since they pack features handpicked for your device and have been tested extensively.