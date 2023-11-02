Intel's New GPU Drivers Boost Performance Up To 750% in DX11, 53% in DX12

Intel introduced a new graphics driver update containing optimizations for PC games, with a DX11 title receiving a 750% improvement while DX12 sees gains of up to 53%. Support for new titles includes The Talos Principle 2, Robocop: Rogue City, Star Ocean II R, popular multiple FPS shooter Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, and "Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name." The new Arc driver also has optimizations for other games and certain fixes.

DX11 Game Performance Optimizations

Intel claims the new 31.0.101.4952 Arc driver delivers tremendous performance uplift in some games. Intel measured the performance increases at 1080p Ultra settings, and naturally, the performance boost varies. They are as follows:

Guild Wars 2 (DX11): Up to 53% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (DX11): Up to 750% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Enhanced settings

Sid Meier’s Civilization V (DX11): Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings

Total War: Warhammer (DX11): Up to 10% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Lost Ark (DX11): Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (DX11): Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings

Sniper Elite 3 (DX11): Up to 37% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

World War Z (DX11): Up to 113% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (DX11): Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Yakuza 0 (DX11): Up to 154% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (DX11): Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Alien: Isolation (DX11): Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry Primal (DX11): Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry 5 (DX11): Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry New Dawn (DX11): Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

This graphics driver applies to both the Intel Arc series discrete GPUs and CPUs with onboard graphics from Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, and Tiger Lake-H up to 14th-generation CPUs, This driver is available for Windows 10 and Windows 11. You can download the new update here.

Known Issues

Intel is aware of certain issues not addressed by the graphics update, such as the Dynamic Resolution Scaling issue on Starfield in DX12 and challenges with installation on notebooks with Iris Xe+ Iris Xe Max. However, Intel also highlights a system reboot and re-installation process that addresses the problem.

There's also a known issue with Arc Control Studio, such as its capture mode creating multiple video files with certain games and misidentifying DisplayPort for HDMI (according to the release notes). These known issues are usually highlighted with all graphics updates so that users are aware that the Intel driver team has identified its issue. These should be corrected with future updates.

Interestingly, Intel highlights that its Arc RGB controller is co-designed with Cooler Master. It is available for download here.