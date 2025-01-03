Intel just released the latest graphics driver for the Intel Arc B580 graphics card and integrated GPUs, which fixes some issues like crashing in Skull and Bones, lower than expected performance with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and removes the visual artifacts that some capture cards see in some scenarios. Unfortunately, Intel said in its release notes that it still hasn’t addressed the problem with F1 24, which crashes when running XeSS Frame Generation or if the game is launched or switched to fullscreen exclusive mode.

What’s more interesting is what Intel mentioned in the highlights of its release note—that this driver version (32.0.101.6449) now supports Intel Core Processor N-series and Series 2 CPUs. These are Intel’s latest mobile and efficiency-focused chips, which we expect the company to launch at CES 2025 in a few days.

The Intel Twin Lake NX50 series is the company’s lowest-power offering, which replaces its Pentium and Celeron lineups. Specs leaks for these chips show that they feature a single e-core cluster and aren’t meant for gaming and productivity devices but more for embedded systems, NAS, home theaters, and other smart devices.

On the other hand, the upcoming Intel Core 200 mobile processors will be Intel's budget mobile offerings based on the aging Raptor Lake-H/U Refresh chips. They range from the Intel Core 5 210H (comparable to the Intel Core i5-13500H) to the Intel Core 9 270H (comparable to the Intel Core i9-13900H). We will also get the Intel Core 7 250U and Intel Core 5 220U, which should be the low-power variants of these entry-level chips.

Unfortunately, we don’t have solid information yet about the integrated graphics these processors will have. The Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, with its Intel Arc Graphics 140V integrated GPU, delivered stellar results in our Intel vs. AMD integrated graphics testing, beating out traditional iGPU King AMD. However, given that these upcoming Intel chips are in the budget range, you shouldn’t get your hopes up.

Nevertheless, these software improvements keep making the Intel Arc B580 an even better graphics card. At just $249, this is the new budget/mid-range king, and enthusiasts can’t get enough of this GPU. Let’s hope Intel can deliver more cards, as demand is still outstripping supply despite weekly deliveries.