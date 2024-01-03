All of Zotac's RTX 40-series Super cards use the 12VHPWR connector, with two or three fans — slated to launch this month
Three RTX 4070 Super GPUs in the works.
Zotac is prepping three GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics cards, according to a report by VideoCardz. The boards will use rather sophisticated cooling systems as well as a 12VHPWR power connector, which is a bit different from the company's original GeForce RTX 4070 lineup, which included boards with an eight-pin power plug.
Zotac will have Trinity Black and Twin Edge versions of GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black is a more premium product with a large three-wide triple-fan cooling system and one 12VHPWR power connector. By contrast, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge will be aimed at more price-conscious buyers and will be compact, with a two-wide dual-fan cooling system featuring multiple heat pipes.
While Zotac's original (non-Super) Twin Edge GeForce RTX 4070 used eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors, the Twin Edge GeForce RTX 4070 will exclusively use 12VHPWR connectors — which may affect its compatibility with older systems.
Nvidia will reportedly introduce its GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB at an event on Jan. 8.
The GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB is expected to be based on the AD104-350/AD103-175 with 7168 CUDA cores and a 192-bit memory interface. The product will be slightly more power-hungry than the non-Super version (225W vs 200W) and will cost $599 - $649, according to rumors.
Alleged Nvidia RTX 40-Series Super Specifications
|Header Cell - Column 0
|GPU
|FP32 CUDA Cores
|Memory Configuration
|L2 Cache
|TBP
|MSRP
|*GeForce RTX 4090 Ti
|AD102
|18176 (?)
|24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)
|96 MB (?)
|600W (?)
|Arm+Leg
|GeForce RTX 4090
|AD102
|16384
|24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|72 MB
|450W
|$1,599
|*GeForce RTX 4080 Super
|AD103
|10240
|16GB 256-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X
|64 MB
|320W
|$999–$1,099
|GeForce RTX 4080
|AD103
|9728
|16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X
|64 MB
|320W
|$1,199
|*GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super
|AD103-275/AD102-175
|8448
|16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|285W
|$799–$849
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|AD104
|7680
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|285W
|$799
|*GeForce RTX 4070 Super
|AD104-350/AD103-175
|7168
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|48 MB
|225W
|$599–$649
|GeForce RTX 4070
|AD104
|5888
|12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X
|36 MB
|200W
|$599
|GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
|AD106
|4352
|8GB/16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6
|32 MB
|160W
|$399/$499
|GeForce RTX 4060
|AD106
|3072
|8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6
|24 MB
|115W
|$299
*Specifications are unconfirmed.
With 7168 CUDA cores active, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 Super has the potential to become one of the best graphics cards around — especially at its price point. Zotac, one of the closest partners of Nvidia, does not plan to offer heavily factory-overclocked GeForce RTX 4070 Super versions (belonging to the AMP family of products), at least according to the VideoCardz report.
