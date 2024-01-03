All of Zotac's RTX 40-series Super cards use the 12VHPWR connector, with two or three fans — slated to launch this month

By Anton Shilov
Three RTX 4070 Super GPUs in the works.

Zotac is prepping three GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics cards, according to a report by VideoCardz. The boards will use rather sophisticated cooling systems as well as a 12VHPWR power connector, which is a bit different from the company's original GeForce RTX 4070 lineup, which included boards with an eight-pin power plug.

Zotac will have Trinity Black and Twin Edge versions of GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black is a more premium product with a large three-wide triple-fan cooling system and one 12VHPWR power connector. By contrast, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge will be aimed at more price-conscious buyers and will be compact, with a two-wide dual-fan cooling system featuring multiple heat pipes.

While Zotac's original (non-Super) Twin Edge GeForce RTX 4070 used eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors, the Twin Edge GeForce RTX 4070 will exclusively use 12VHPWR connectors — which may affect its compatibility with older systems. 

Nvidia will reportedly introduce its GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB at an event on Jan. 8.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB is expected to be based on the AD104-350/AD103-175 with 7168 CUDA cores and a 192-bit memory interface. The product will be slightly more power-hungry than the non-Super version (225W vs 200W) and will cost $599 - $649, according to rumors. 

Alleged Nvidia RTX 40-Series Super Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 GPUFP32 CUDA CoresMemory ConfigurationL2 CacheTBPMSRP
*GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD10218176 (?)24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)96 MB (?)600W (?)Arm+Leg
GeForce RTX 4090AD1021638424GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X72 MB450W$1,599
*GeForce RTX 4080 SuperAD1031024016GB 256-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X64 MB320W$999–$1,099
GeForce RTX 4080AD103972816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X64 MB320W$1,199
*GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SuperAD103-275/AD102-175844816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB285W$799–$849
GeForce RTX 4070 TiAD104768012GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB285W$799
*GeForce RTX 4070 SuperAD104-350/AD103-175716812GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB225W$599–$649
GeForce RTX 4070AD104588812GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X36 MB200W$599
GeForce RTX 4060 TiAD10643528GB/16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR632 MB160W$399/$499
GeForce RTX 4060AD10630728GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR624 MB115W$299

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

With 7168 CUDA cores active, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 Super has the potential to become one of the best graphics cards around — especially at its price point. Zotac, one of the closest partners of Nvidia, does not plan to offer heavily factory-overclocked GeForce RTX 4070 Super versions (belonging to the AMP family of products), at least according to the VideoCardz report.

