AMD manager reports 45% GPU retail market share in Japan — Eyes 70% as the next target

AMD recently held an event titled 'Spring New Product Launch' in Akihabara, Tokyo, which drew influencers and partner representatives to showcase and comment on the company's latest Radeon RX 9000 and Ryzen 9000X3D offerings. Facing questions about RDNA 4 supply, AMD Japan's Marketing Manager Yoshiaki Sato claimed (machine translation) that Radeon has boosted its market share in the country to 45% with RDNA 4, the highest it's ever been.

AMD had high ambitions for this generation, and Nvidia's woes made it the perfect opportunity to strike and increase its dwindling market share. Admittedly, supply constraints have spoiled the value of these RX 9070 series GPUs, of which the flagship is within reach of the RTX 5070 Ti at a more affordable MSRP. Of course, this generation, retailers are interpreting the 'suggested' part in MSRP quite literally. While AMD has attributed these stockouts to unprecedented demand, the RX 9070 XT ($599 MSRP) typically starts at $800 depending on the retailer.

The session was joined by popular influencers who praised AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs for low temperatures but also expressed a desire for more I/O on the motherboards. Afterward, Ms. Saki Suzuki and Mr. Sato from AMD gathered at a roundtable, side-by-side with board representatives from ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor and Sapphire.

The board partners, despite wanting to sell more Radeon GPUs, reported they lacked the production capacity to meet demand. Mr. Sato, responding to the point raised, stated, "AMD isn't used to selling [so many] graphics cards." This was later followed up by an important statistic, with Mr. Sato reporting a 45% retail market share for Radeon GPUs. "We're the opposition party, so let's aim for 70%," said Mr. Sato, though such high ambitions require a reliable and steady supply chain. These comments are recorded in this video, starting from four hours, seven and a half minutes.

It's important to understand this figure is quite vague. We presume it refers to the share of Radeon GPUs sold in Japan since earlier this month, when RDNA 4 hit shelves. The best global statistic we have is from the Steam Hardware Survey, where Radeon's market share (including iGPUs) plummeted to 11.5% in February. If AMD manages to offer RDNA 4 at MSRP, whether it be by ramping up production or offering rebates, we could probably see this number tick up. At least that's what AMD hoped to achieve this generation.