Following the "Ryzen AI" rebrand of its mobile APU series, AMD is allegedly altering the naming convention of its Radeon GPUs as the RDNA 4 family is rumored to adopt the RX 9000 moniker, per renowned leakers HXL and momomo_us. This rumor is further supported by information shared by All The Watts, which is a massive catalog of GPUs that AMD might disclose next month at CES.

The new naming convention adopts an X0X0 pattern, with X being a wildcard, in contrast to AMD's existing XX00 scheme. Likewise, to further distinguish between architectures, future RDNA 3.5 GPUs (e.g., Strix Halo) should launch under the RX 8000 family with the RX 9000 series reserved for RDNA 4 GPUs. From what we can understand, the successor to the RX 7600 should be named the RX 9060. Another interesting aspect is that these leaks position the RX 9070 XT as the flagship RDNA 4 offering, not the RX 9080 XT (Legacy name: RX 8800 XT). This proposes that AMD might have not only renamed its offerings but remapped them as well (RX 8800 XT -> RX 9070 XT) though we cannot be certain until official confirmation from the chip maker.

Further information suggests that AMD could be prepping to launch more RDNA 3 (RX 7000) GPUs for mobile and desktop. The leaked data indicates that a potential RX 7750, RX 7650, and RX 7650 GRE refresh is on the cards side by side with RX 7650S, RX 7750S, RX 7650M, and RX 7650M XT discrete Radeon GPUs for laptops. The leaker points out further in the thread that the RX 9060 and RX 9050 will adopt a 128-bit memory bus with a 96-bit interface planned for the low-end RX 9040. We've prepared a small chart to reflect this data with expected specifications.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Name RX 9070 XT RX 9070 RX 9060 RX 9050 RX 9040 RX 9070M XT RX 9070M RX 9070S RX 8060S RX 8050S RX 8040S RX 7750 RX 7650 RX 7750S RX 7650 GRE RX 7650M XT RX 7650M RX 7650S Designation Desktop Desktop Desktop Desktop Desktop Mobile Mobile Mobile Mobile Mobile Mobile Desktop Desktop Mobile Desktop Mobile Mobile Mobile Architecture RDNA 4 RDNA 4 RDNA 4 RDNA 4 RDNA 4 RDNA 4 RDNA 4 RDNA 4 RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3 RDNA 3 RDNA 3 RDNA 3 RDNA 3 RDNA 3 RDNA 3 Die Navi 48 Navi 48 Navi 44 Navi 44 Navi 44 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bus Width N/A N/A 128-bits 128-bits 96-bits N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VRAM Configs N/A N/A 8GB/16GB 8GB/16GB 6GB/12GB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Family Formerly known as RX 8000 Formerly known as RX 8000 Formerly known as RX 8000 Formerly known as RX 8000 Formerly known as RX 8000 Formerly known as RX 8000 Formerly known as RX 8000 Formerly known as RX 8000 Strix Halo Strix Halo Strix Halo RX 7000 Series RX 7000 Series RX 7000 Series RX 7000 Series RX 7000 Series RX 7000 Series RX 7000 Series

Team Red might also introduce RDNA 4 mobile GPUs next month. The data suggests that AMD is preparing the following discrete GPUs based on RDNA 4: the RX 9070M XT, RX 9070M, and the RX 9070S, though we're still in the dark regarding specifications. Moreover, a French retailer has just put up listings for the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070; further substantiating this leak.

A key point is that Navi 44 has been listed with a maximum bus configuration of just 128 bits, enabling 8GB or 16GB of VRAM (in clamshell). Tus the successor to the RX 7600 might retain an 8GB configuration. This is slightly disappointing to see as Intel's new Arc B580 should've raised the standard for budget gaming GPUs, sporting a beefy 12GB setup but it's best to wait until these GPUs are officially announced.