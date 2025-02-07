Asus and MSI hike RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPU prices by up to 18%
The blame game: tariffs, scalpers, and limited stock.
Although the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, two of the best graphics cards, were launched a week ago, Nvidia's partners have already started hiking their prices. Asus and MSI were among the first to increase prices in their U.S. online stores, although the GPUs are out of stock.
The price hike is likely due to the limited Blackwell supply, Trump tariffs, scalpers, or a combination of these. Depending on the variant, MSI was selling its custom GeForce RTX 5090 at launch for between $2,000 and $2,400. The Ventus 3X, the budget model in MSI's product stack, had the lowest price tag at $2,000. The pricing has increased by an additional $400, an 18% increase on the flagship Blackwell GPU.
The MSI RTX 5080 16GB Ventus 3X will set you back by $1,140, initially costing $ 1,000 when it was launched if the stock was available. The price increase on the MSI RTX 50-series GPUs can also be seen on Newegg, with no stocks available.
The price increase is also seen on custom Asus RTX 50-series graphics cards. The Asus Astral RTX 5090 has increased from $2,799 to $3,079, with zero availability. Similarly, the RTX 5080, made by Asus, has experienced a $200 price increase, just like MSI variants.
Many would argue that the price hikes are due to high-volume sales, as the RTX 50-series inventories were out of stock within twenty minutes at retailers like Newegg. However, Trump's tariffs had a bigger role in price increases. Last month, tariffs were announced on TSMC between 25% to 100%. Naturally, this will reflect on the final pricing of graphics cards and tariffs on other components such as VRAMs. Irrespective of the price tag, the graphics cards are selling off quickly, and scalpers added to the nuisance by selling the Blackwell graphics cards at ridiculous prices on eBay.
Many PC gamers blame other factors, such as cryptocurrency, AI, and even Nvidia, for pushing EVGA out of the GPU business. The early adopters were the only lucky buyers who could dodge this price hike. As for others, they'll have to wait until there is more stock and, hopefully, the prices stabilize. Those with a previous-generation GeForce RTX 40-series GPU may not see the urge to upgrade since the generation-over-generation uplift isn't extraordinary.
Roshan Ashraf Shaikh has been in the Indian PC hardware community since the early 2000s and has been building PCs, contributing to many Indian tech forums, & blogs. He operated Hardware BBQ for 11 years and wrote news for eTeknix & TweakTown before joining Tom's Hardware team. Besides tech, he is interested in fighting games, movies, anime, and mechanical watches.
So basically if you buy an ASUS Motherboard OR GPU, its effectively warrantyless unless you're prepared to go to court for a refund.
So this isn't a "mistake" or "an oversight" this is a multi-year finger to all potential and current customers for ALL products. Instructions that have come straight from the CEO and Execs at ASUS.
I had to tell various companies I work with to avoid ASUS at all costs, as legal implications were just too much.
If this 18% increase is due to a 10% tariff on chinese exports, then the 18% seems big and most likely part of tarifflation. Where the manufacturers are passing on the tariff to consumers while also padding their margins a little.
If the 18% increase is due to the 25% or greater tariff on TSMC, then the 18% is much more profitable to them. I can imagine the GPU is the bulk of the cost but not so much to increase the final cost justifying an 18% increase in sale price.
If you want a new card. Yep, pretty much all the decent 40 series models were bought up by people looking for 50 series cards. Only a few 4070 Super at MSRP, and all the 4070 Ti Super are sitting at MSRP +50
I am holding out for Celestial at this point if they don't release a larger Battlemage. Only for the fun of trying it out.
I also have a specific target - nothing less than 4080 Super, performance-wise. I plan on a custom water-cooled loop, which means I have to factor in waterblock availability as well. I've got my eye on a Gigabyte 5080 Waterforce that has the block preinstalled, but I've already seen the prices going up, even though it can't be found anywhere.
My ideal wish is to find (eventually) a used 4090 for $1400 or less. Right now that's a pipe dream
Ooof.
Sounds like a downer post, hopefully it won't be so bad.