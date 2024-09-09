Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 GDDR6 hits U.S. e-tailers but is more expensive than some GDDR6X models

The first Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards packing slower GDDR6 VRAM have started to trickle through to U.S. e-tailers. Specifically, the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6 Evo graphics card is now listed on Newegg at $569.99. However, there’s a problem; it isn't just that it is out of stock. You might as well ignore this release, for now, as for the same price you can purchase the GDDR6X version (black). Moreover, bargain hunters might prefer Asus’s white GDDR6X OC version, as it is currently on offer for $554.99, undercutting its newer but slower stablemate by $15.

(Image credit: Future)

We first learned of an RTX 4070 packing slower GDDR6 memory in early August, when Galax mentioned the specification change. It was teasing a new ‘OC 2X’ product that would use this updated configuration. At the time, we mentioned the 5% memory bandwidth disadvantage the new GDDR6 cards were likely to have.

Later in August, Nvidia went official with the RTX 4070 GDDR6. We were pleased to see it officially confirmed that no other spec downgrade would afflict the new SKUs. Nvidia’s official word on why the new SKUs would exist was that it would "improve supply and availability to meet strong demand."

To recap, the only difference between the GDDR6X and GDDR6 SKUs concerns the type and speed rating of the memory chips soldered to the PCB. The original GDDR6X variant uses 21 Gbps GDDR6X chips, but the GDDR6 models will sport 20 Gbps GDDR6 chips. All else being equal, this reduces memory bandwidth from 504 GB/s to 480 GB/s on the new cards, so a cut of approx 5% (-4.75% if you must).

As we mentioned at the time of the official announcement, no enthusiast will want a slower product at the same price, so Nvidia and its partners should deliver at least a small price cut (5% at least) to make opting for a GDDR6 model sensible. However, in the worst-case scenario, RTX 4070 fanciers might not have GDDR6X options in the coming months, if they are phased out.

(Image credit: Future)

Back to the present day, and it doesn’t look worthwhile pre-ordering the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6 Evo graphics card from Newegg right now unless you are a reviewer, collector, or other niche user. The Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 GDDR6X model is the same price, and the white model of the same card actually undercuts the new GDDR6 version. Whichever you buy you will be eligible for a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws.

Please read our review of the original RTX 4070 here. For some perspective, check out where it sits among the current best graphics cards.