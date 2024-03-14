Asus GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB graphics cards launched – low profile dimensions and DVI-D connectors set them apart

Asus has added a sleek new model to its GeForce RTX 3050 6GB graphics card family. Complementing the previously announced Dual and Dual OC models, the firm has revealed the Asus GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB reference and OC edition graphics cards. These designs will appeal to those on the hunt for a relatively modern yet affordable GPU that fits in a low-profile dual-slot space. The system doesn't require power cabling, and other bonuses the inclusion of a DVI-D port and the use of Asus's IP5X dust-resistant fans.

The arrival of the RTX 3050 6GB models has given graphics card designers some low-power flexibility. We have already seen passive and ITX-sized cards using this GPU from AIBs like Palit. MSI was also quick out of the gate with both a Ventus 2X and a low-profile model. Now it looks like Asus doesn't want to miss out on the low-power, low-profile, low-capacity system case niche.

(Image credit: Asus)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB and 8GB specs compared Reference GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 8GB SMs 18 20 CUDA Cores 2,304 2,560 Base Clock 1,042 MHz 1,552 MHz Boost Clock 1,470 MHz 1,777 MHz VRAM 6GB 8GB VRAM Bus Width 96-bit 128-bit VRAM Bandwidth 168 GB/s 224 GB/s TDP 70W 130W Price $179 From $220

Above you can see the reference specs of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB and 8GB models compared. However, the new Asus GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB models are both a little faster than reference. The standard version has a boost clock of 1,470 MHz (but 1,500 MHz in OC mode). Meanwhile, the OC model pumps these numbers up to a default boost clock of 1,507 MHz (1,537 MHz in OC mode). The percentage clock speed increases compared to reference aren't much to get excited about, though. The best boost clock uplift available without any extra tinkering is under 5%.

The physical dimensions are probably one of the sharpest focus points of anyone considering an Ampere architecture card like the new Asus GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB (OC). Asus says these cards measure 182 x 69 x 40 mm, or 7.17 x 2.72 x 1.58 inches. Thus they aren't as short as many a single-fan design, but the low-profile shape and 2-slot width will make some customers happy. Remember, these cards don't need any power cabling either – important if you have a puny proprietary PSU.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus supplies two stainless steel brackets with its GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB (OC): a full-height and low-profile height version. Three ports are present on the bracket. In addition to the HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4a ports you might expect, there is a DVI-D connector.

We don't have availability or pricing from Asus for the GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB (OC). However, it is expected to become available soon, and buyers should expect a small premium on the $170 - $180 the Dual (and Dual OC) models are currently listed.