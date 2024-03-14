Asus GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB graphics cards launched – low profile dimensions and DVI-D connectors set them apart

These models are also dustproof and don't require power cables.

Asus has added a sleek new model to its GeForce RTX 3050 6GB graphics card family. Complementing the previously announced Dual and Dual OC models, the firm has revealed the Asus GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB reference and OC edition graphics cards. These designs will appeal to those on the hunt for a relatively modern yet affordable GPU that fits in a low-profile dual-slot space.  The system doesn't require power cabling, and other bonuses the inclusion of a DVI-D port and the use of Asus's IP5X dust-resistant fans.

The arrival of the RTX 3050 6GB models has given graphics card designers some low-power flexibility. We have already seen passive and ITX-sized cards using this GPU from AIBs like Palit. MSI was also quick out of the gate with both a Ventus 2X and a low-profile model. Now it looks like Asus doesn't want to miss out on the low-power, low-profile, low-capacity system case niche.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB and 8GB specs compared
ReferenceGeForce RTX 3050 6GBGeForce RTX 3050 8GB
SMs1820
CUDA Cores2,3042,560
Base Clock1,042 MHz1,552 MHz
Boost Clock1,470 MHz1,777 MHz
VRAM6GB8GB
VRAM Bus Width96-bit128-bit
VRAM Bandwidth168 GB/s224 GB/s
TDP70W130W
Price$179From $220

Above you can see the reference specs of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB and 8GB models compared. However, the new Asus GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB models are both a little faster than reference. The standard version has a boost clock of 1,470 MHz (but 1,500 MHz in OC mode). Meanwhile, the OC model pumps these numbers up to a default boost clock of 1,507 MHz (1,537 MHz in OC mode). The percentage clock speed increases compared to reference aren't much to get excited about, though. The best boost clock uplift available without any extra tinkering is under 5%.

The physical dimensions are probably one of the sharpest focus points of anyone considering an Ampere architecture card like the new Asus GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB (OC). Asus says these cards measure 182 x 69 x 40 mm, or 7.17 x 2.72 x 1.58 inches. Thus they aren't as short as many a single-fan design, but the low-profile shape and 2-slot width will make some customers happy. Remember, these cards don't need any power cabling either – important if you have a puny proprietary PSU.

Asus supplies two stainless steel brackets with its GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB (OC): a full-height and low-profile height version. Three ports are present on the bracket. In addition to the HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4a ports you might expect, there is a DVI-D connector.  

We don't have availability or pricing from Asus for the GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB (OC). However, it is expected to become available soon, and buyers should expect a small premium on the $170 - $180 the Dual (and Dual OC) models are currently listed.

  • Pierce2623
    And this right here is why it’s actually more attractive than a full 3050. Well and it gets 80% of the performance at half the power.
  • Order 66
    Pierce2623 said:
    And this right here is why it’s actually more attractive than a full 3050. Well and it gets 80% of the performance at half the power.
    The 6GB of VRAM and especially the 96-bit bus will hold it back in modern games. Also, According to TPU, the 3050 8GB outperforms the 6GB model by 34%. Sure, it would be great for a basic display adapter, but at that point at GT 1030 would work fine. I just struggle to understand why anyone would buy this when the RX 6600 costs $10-20 more and outperforms it by 69%. I suppose maybe it would make sense as an upgrade to a prebuilt desktop with a low-wattage proprietary PSU, but at that point, it's kind of a dead end with the inability to easily upgrade the PSU.
