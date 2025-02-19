Asus launches Thunderbolt 5 RTX 5090 eGPU dock overseas for $2,200

Asus has launched the RTX 5090-powered ROG XG graphics dock that it showed at CES 2025. According to IT Home, the dock, known officially as the 2025 ROG XG Mobile, has launched overseas with a sticker price of $2,199.99. As for U.S. customers, there's no launch window yet.



The new dock is reportedly the world's first Thunderbolt 5-powered eGPU dock. It's an updated version of Asus's ROG XG Mobile for 2025, featuring the all-new RTX 5090 mobile GPU. The laptop version of the RTX 5090 packs in 10,496 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR7 connected to a 256-bit interface. The RTX 5090 in the 2025 ROG XG Mobile has a 150W power limit.

(Image credit: Asus)

The 2025 ROG XG Mobile is one of the most compact eGPU docks on sale, thanks to the integration of Nvidia's laptop GPUs. The 2025 ROG XG Mobile measures 8.2 x 6.1 x 1.2 inches (208 x 155 x 29.6 mm), which makes it more portable than a 13-inch laptop. Its small size is a departure from most eGPU docks, which need to be large enough to accommodate regular desktop-sized graphics cards.



Cooling the GPU is a "new" compact copper vapor chamber cooler that is reportedly 30% lighter than its predecessor while maintaining the performance of competing coolers with "50% thicker capillary structures."



Input consists of two Thunderbolt 5 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one DisplayPort 2.1, one HDMI 2.1, and one RJ-45 Ethernet port capable of 5 Gbps bandwidth. A 330W power brick powers the dock, and it's been updated for the 2025 model with active bridge rectifier MOSFETs that reduce its weight by 150g.



Thunderbolt 5 integration gives the new 2025 ROG XG Mobile 64 Gbps of PCIe Gen 4 bandwidth (however, GPUs are only allocated four lanes) and up to 120 Gbps of bandwidth in total with dynamic boost. With Thunderbolt 5, Asus's new dock is capable of connecting to USB devices, SSDs, multiple high refresh rate monitors, wired internet, and charging devices all at the same time.



The 2025 ROG XG Mobile will also come in a variant with an RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU, but there's no word yet on when that model will debut or how much it will cost.