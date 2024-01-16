Asus' low-profile RTX 4060 still takes up two slots, but its shorter shroud fits more easily into SFF builds

Although small form-factor desktops are rather popular these days, makers of graphics cards, for some reason, refrain from making low-profile add-in-boards for gamers. Regarding the GeForce RTX 40-series, only Gigabyte introduced a low-profile GeForce RTX 4060 graphics board last August. Now Asus is catching up with its GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK 8GB GDDR6 product that promises to pack a punch in a very compact package, making it one of the best graphics cards for SFF desktops.

The Asus GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK 8 GB GDDR6 graphics card carries Nvidia's AD107 graphics processor featuring 3072 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory connected to the GPU using a 128-bit interface. The board's graphics chip operates at up to 2490 MHz in OC mode, which is just 30 MHz higher than the frequency recommended by Nvidia. The graphics card boasts 15 FP32 TFLOPS of compute performance and 272 GB/s memory bandwidth. The compute performance of the board is 25% higher compared to the compute performance of the Xbox Series X GPU, but the console boasts 560 GB/s of peak memory bandwidth.

(Image credit: Asus)

Interestingly, Asus positions its GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK 8 GB GDDR6 as a 'low-profile, compact graphics card that enables multi-monitor productivity,' which implies that the add-in-board is generally aimed at users who need four display outputs (two DisplayPorts and two HDMI) and more or less decent performance in a compact form-factor. However, the board can be used for an SFF gaming PC or a home theater PC (HTPC).

Asus equipped its GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK 8 GB GDDR6 graphics card with a dual-slot triple-fan cooling system with several heat pipes to ensure higher efficiency. Given that the board is rated for up to 115W total graphics power, such a cooling system should be enough to ensure stable and consistent operation. Meanwhile, the board requires a six-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector, which is easy to find inside a DIY desktop but may be absent in machines from a large OEM.

Asus did not announce the pricing of its upcoming products, so we can only make guesses about the GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK 8 GB GDDR6 in retail. However, Gigabyte sells its Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 OC Low Profile 8G for $325, which is $25 higher than Nvidia's MSRP for its GeForce RTX 4060.