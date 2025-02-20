Chinese-made gaming GPUs get up to 120% FPS boost — new drivers and stability fixes for MTT S80 and S70 cards
Impressive performance gains across the stack.
Today, Chinese GPU manufacturer Moore Threads released new v290.100 drivers for its MTT S80 and S70 GPUs, boasting impressive performance improvements in select titles (via ITHome). The latest update addresses commonly reported bugs and stability issues across games and applications such as Unigine Valley, Rhinoceros 3D, and several local applications. The updated drivers are available for download on their website and support Windows 11/10 and Linux.
Driver v290.100 promises optimizations for A Plague Tale: Requiem, Death Stranding, Infinity Nikki, Super Power Continent, The King of Fighters XV, Sonic Forces, Steel Rats, Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact. Bear with us, as a few of the aforementioned names may have been mistranslated.
Moore Threads claims a massive 120% increase in average FPS in A Plague Tale Requiem, followed by a 50% performance boost in Death Stranding. Let's be honest: these aren't mainstream titles anymore; some are incredibly niche. However, the two big shots from HoYoverse could draw some attention to these GPUs in the local market, though exact specifics or numbers haven't been shared.
The new drivers also fix several reported issues, including display anomalies in Rhino 8.11, crashes in Shadertoy, Rainbow Six: Siege, Devil May Cry 5, Unigine Valley, and several problems associated with the PES control center. However, a few unresolved bugs remain: unresponsive behavior in Blender and stability issues with local software.
Since launch, Moore Threads has been hard at work delivering driver optimizations for its GPUs. Truth be told, we aren't sure if we should take these numbers at face value. Despite these cards' raw horsepower, software, and certain architectural limitations are likely holding them back. Market share makes a huge difference, as it wouldn't make sense for developers to expend valuable resources to optimize their software for these GPUs.
Even Intel's Xe-based Alchemist suffered greatly from lackluster driver support and an immature architecture at launch. Battlemage mostly fixed these problems, with the Intel Arc B580 standing as a great budget GPU, rivaling Nvidia's RTX 4060 and even the potentially soon-to-launch RTX 5060. The silver lining is that due to the 16GB frame buffer, these GPUs reportedly show "excellent" performance in AI inference tasks. It's suggested that DeepSeek's R1 model runs inference not on Nvidia's Hopper/Blackwell chips but on Huawei's homegrown Ascend AI accelerators. Still, despite these recent strides, it might take years for Chinese hardware and software to match Western technology.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
Nvidia brings back scalper-beating Verified Priority Access program for RTX 50 Founders Edition GPUs
Asus launches Thunderbolt 5 RTX 5090 eGPU dock overseas for $2,200
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/moore-threads-mtt-s80-gets-dx12-support-in-beta-driver-two-years-after-launch-but-3d-performance-is-still-lags-the-gtx-1650It's telling the article mentions no absolute frame rates. If it did, I'm sure we'd see there's nothing impressive about them.
Finance, time and market share are the 3 parts that matter going forward.
Can they afford to develop the next generation based on what they have learned/are learning from the current parts?
Can they execute in a timely manner?
Is the Chinese (guessing they are aimed at the home market for now) market going to adopt these parts and pull developers into optimising for them?
While the base hardware may not be exciting or impressive that they are learning is. If the finance holds up then within a generation or 2 they could be competitive. They have a real target to shoot at in the existing Nvidia/AMD/Intel GPUs. They aren’t shooting at a nebulous 10, 20, 30%.
If they do switch IP providers, how much software will they have to rewrite? Probably most of it will need to be replaced.
Seems to me like you'd want to know more about them, before trying to argue one way or another.