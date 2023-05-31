Moore Threads MTT S70: A GPU with 7GB of GDDR6 Memory

Moore Threads has introduced its new midrange graphics card, the MTT S70, which is powered by a cut-down version of its Chunxiao graphics processor and is equipped with 7GB of GDDR6 memory. The product will offer FP32 compute throughput of a little bit lower than that of the GeForce RTX 3060 in boost mode, though its real-world performance is something that remains to be seen.

The Moore Threads MTT S70 is based on the Chunxiao GPU with 3584 stream processors that operates at 1.60 GHz (down from 4096 SPs at 1.80 GHz in case of the MTT S80) and offers FP32 compute performance of 11.2 TFLOPS, which is slightly below peak performance of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 (12.74 TFLOPS). The board comes with a large cooling system and has three DisplayPort 1.4a and one HDMI 2.1 output, which is in line with the flagship MTT S80.

Swipe to scroll horizontally null MTT S70 MTT S80 Stream Processors 3584 4096 GPU frequency 1.60 GHz 1.80 GHz Peak FP32 Throughput 11.2 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory Capacity 7GB 16GB Memory Interface 224-bit 256-bit Memory Type GDDR6 14 GT/s GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 392 GB/s 448 GB/s Display Outputs 3xDP 1.4a + HDMI 2.1 3xDP 1.4a + HDMI 2.1

The thing that catches the eye about the MTT S70, though, is its rather odd memory configuration: the board carries 7GB of memory with 392 GB/s bandwidth, which suggests that its memory interface was cut down to 224-bits. Apparently, Moore Threads also decided to reduce memory capacity rather significantly, so the board comes with 7GB of memory, which is not enough for many games by today's standards.

(Image credit: Moore Threads)

While compute performance and memory capacity are extremely important for overall performance of a GPU, things like overall architecture efficiency and drivers have a great influence on performance of a graphics card. Moore Threads's current flagship MTT S80 has FP32 throughput comparable to that of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, but it not only failed to match GeForce RTX 3060 in games that its drivers support, but it also failed to outperform Nvidia's GeForce GT 1030 due to poor drivers.

In any case, at this point even the range-topping and rather powerful MTT S80 probably has no chances to join the ranks of the best graphics cards and so the MTT S70 is also unlikely to do this. Hopefully, Moore Threads fixes its drivers rather sooner than later. During the event the company demonstrated a slide detailing MTT S80's performance improvements from Q4 2022 to Q2 2023.

(Image credit: Moore Threads)

Just like other GPU designers, Moore Threads, a rising star of the Chinese semiconductor industry, uses cut-down versions of its flagship GPUs to address lower-end market segments. The MTT S70 received a rather significant cutdown, which will enable the GPU developer to ship a boatload of these graphics cards if there is enough demand.