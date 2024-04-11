Customer RMAs Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti but allegedly receives cheaper Dell RTX 3050 in return — blames Overclockers UK for scam

Adowad from the PCMR subreddit received a very unpleasant package at their door. The PC enthusiast RMAed an Inno3D RTX 4070 Ti through Overclockers UK and two days later got back an OEM Dell RTX 3050. The user took the dispute to Reddit, blaming Overclockers UK for scamming them out of the RTX 4070 Ti, but the computer hardware vendor shot back on X (Twitter), stating in full confidence that it did not send the RTX 3050.

Apparently, there was a massive discrepancy in the product weight that Overclockers UK was sent. It reports that the parcel weighed a mere 500 grams when the GPU was returned. By contrast, an Inno3D RTX 4070 TI weighs 1200 grams (or 1.2 kilograms), Overclockers UK says.

We are aware of a Reddit thread by user ‘adowad’ on the PCMR sub reddit where an inno3d 4070Ti was RMA’d and allegedly a Dell Optiplex 3050 returned to the customer. It is accused Overclockers UK have deceived the customer out of a faulty inno3d 4070Ti, which had been returned…April 9, 2024 See more

The UK-based retail outlet further specified that shipping the specific RTX 3050 model Adowd received to its customers would be impossible. The card they received is an OEM-exclusive Dell model made specifically for Dell's pre-built machines. Cards like these only come with the systems they are paired with and are not available as independent products of the actual manufacturer itself (i.e., Dell).

Overclockers UK also stated that the company has strict security measures, which severely hinders product movements in and out of the premises. "This, together with the genuine, dedicated, hardworking nature of our colleagues, means tampering with customer returns is not possible, including bringing foreign products from outside the premises."

This is not the first time an incident like this has occurred. We have seen everything from fake RTX 4090 Amazon listings — using Frakenstined RTX 4080 GPUs to women's shoes being sold inside RTX 3060 Ti boxes.

Regardless, Overclockers UK confirmed it is working with Adowad to resolve the issue and is actively tracking down the real owner of the Dell RTX 3050 sent to Adowd.