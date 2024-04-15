Gigabyte officially unveils premium ice-themed motherboard and GPU — XTREME Prestige Limited Edition lineup arrives

Gigabyte has officially announced a new XTREME Prestige Limited Edition graphics card and motherboard combo to the world, featuring an RTX 4080 SUPER and Z790 motherboard both filled with intense cosmetic and performance upgrades. We've known about the existence of their new graphics card and motherboard for a few weeks now, but Gigabyte is now officially launching them into the marketplace for sale.

Gigabyte's new hardware pairing is among its most luxurious hardware offerings of all time. Both components, sold separately, are covered in titanium and ornamented with gold, including unique engraved serial number plaques. Gigabyte has yet to confirm how many units will be released, saying to Tom's Hardware earlier this month that "Availability is expected to be very tight." But leaks and other sources estimate between 300 to 500 units of the limited edition hardware set will be produced and serialized.

(Image credit: Gigabyte PR)

The engine of the pair is the Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Super Xtreme Ice 16G, which comes equipped with some exciting upgrades from the stock 4080 Super. Most notably, its core clock of 2.7 GHz is a 150 MHz overclock from the stock card, and Gigabyte estimates its Xtreme Ice model will put out 885 AI TOPs performance to overtake the stock 836 AI TOPs. Dual BIOS overclocking beyond the impressive core clock is also seen onboard. Cooling the workhorse down are three "bionic shark" 110 mm fans and a large vapor chamber. And for the fans of pretty colors and customization, all three fans are surrounded in addressable RGB rings and the face of the card features an LCD monitor with customizable GIF support.

The Z790 Aorus Xtreme X Ice motherboard will also excite customers. Aesthetically, the board is intriguing with a crystalized titanium finish, golden CPU socket, and a truly massive removable M.2 heatsink. Feature-rich as well, you can find DDR5 speeds of up to XMP-8266 and beyond, AI-boosted CPU overclocking that promises speeds of up to 6.3 GHz on a i9-14900KS, and bonus features like the included external DAC for increased audio quality.

The two products will be sold separately, but are likely to be included in a bundle with additional Xtreme Ice products in the future. It's unclear who would buy one without the other, or purchase the two separately and risk mismatching serial numbers. Each product will be sold in a bespoke "unboxing experience," however, complete with high-end packaging, "exquisite" tools, and anti-static gloves. Pricing for the components is also still unknown, with the Gigabyte press release promising pricing details on the Gigabyte website which could not be found. We will update the story with the correct price when it comes, but we estimate a price tag north of $1,299 for the graphics card alone, based on other overclocked variants of the 4080 Super.