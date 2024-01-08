Here's every AIB Nvidia RTX Super GPU we know about so far

It's a big day in the graphics card world, Nvidia just unleashed its RTX 40 series mid-cycle refresh and its AIB partners are getting ready to show off their own aftermarket graphics cards sporting Nvidia's new GPUs. So far we've seen announcements and graphics card listings from Inno3D, MSI, Gigabyte, and Asus featuring the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super.

Asus

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

Asus confirmed in a live stream that it will be updating all of its current graphics card sub-lineups with the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and/or RTX 4080 Super. This includes the ROG Strix series, TUF series, ProArt series, and even the compact Dual series.

The ROG, TUF, and ProArt series will all be available in RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super flavors, with multiple variants per card. Each GPU will feature a factory overclocked model and a non-factor overclocked model, with some models getting a special white colorway.

The Dual series is the only series where options will be limited, Asus is only updating the Dual series with Nvidia's RTX 4070 Super, completely bypassing the RTX 4070 Ti Super and 4080 Super altogether. This makes a lot of sense due to the cooling constraints of the Dual series which we guess cannot handle the high power draw of the 4070 TI Super or 4080 Super.

Going back to aesthetics, Asus has strategically chosen which of its models will be getting a white model. For the ROG Strix series, a white version will only be available with the RTX 4080 Super. For the TUF series, the RTX 4070 Ti Super will be the only GPU getting a white flavor. For the Dual series, the RTX 4070 Super will also get a white variant. This leaves the ProArt lineup as the only lineup that will not get a special white version of any of these new GPUs. Again, each white card will be available in OC and non-OC trims.

From what we can tell Asus has not updated any of its cooler designs for the RTX 40 series refresh. There are probably some minor things that have been tweaked on the inside, but from the outside, every single model looks virtually identical to Asus' outgoing RTX 40 series counterparts.

MSI

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MSI - CES 2024) (Image credit: MSI - CES 2024) (Image credit: MSI - CES 2024)

MSI has refreshed all of its current lineups with the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super, and adding a brand-new series to its GPU lineup not seen before. These will include MSI's flagship Suprim series, its all-new Expert GPU lineup, Gaming Trio series, Gaming Slim series, and budget-friendly Ventus lineup.

The Expert series is a brand-new lineup from MSI. The series balances the lines between gaming and professional use, featuring a blower-inspired cooler design with a flow-through cooling architecture. The enclosed is constructed with aluminum die casting and the heatsink features a vapor chamber to keep the graphics card cool.

The Suprim update has been updated for Nvidia's RTX 40 series Super refresh, featuring new fans sporting Wave-curved 3.0 blades featuring antegrade fins. The RTX 4080 Super has been updated to feature a vapor chamber cooler. The rest of the cooler design remains virtually the same as outgoing models, featuring a brushed aluminum finish and dual BIOS functionality.

The Gaming Trio lineup has also received some changes with the new RTX Super refresh. According to MSI the entire Tri Frozer 3 cooling system has been updated, with the RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Ti Super models getting a nickel-plated copper baseplate. The new super cards also get dual-BIOS functionality featuring a silent BIOS and gaming BIOS with different performance characteristics. Aesthetically the refreshed Gaming Trio card's have not changed, sporting the same black and silver design as their outgoing counterparts.

Gigabyte

Gigabyte is reportedly updating its Aorus, Gaming, Aero, Eagle, and Windforce series lineups with Nvidia's new Super GPUs. We don't have many details of these new GPUs at this time, but it appears there won't be many updates with Gigabyte's partner cards, similar to Asus.

Inno3D

(Image credit: Inno3D)

Inno3D has unveiled four new RTX 40 series Super graphics cards, including iChill Black, Frostbite, and X3 variants. For now Inno3D has only unveiled RTX 4070 Super and 4080 Super models with RTX 4070 Ti Super models coming later.

The RTX 4080 Super iChill X3 Black is Inno3D's highest-end SKU of the bunch. It features an AIO cooling system, with a copper baseplate that cools the GPU, memory and power delivery system of the card. The radiator measures 240mm in size, and the graphics card itself comes in a small dual-slot form factor with a matte black finish and a mirror-like design on the shroud sporting Inno3D's iChill logo.

The RTX 4080 Super iChill Frostbite is very similar to the Black model, but instead of utilizing an AIO liquid cooler, this card utilizes a water block designed strictly for custom-cooled systems that reportedly performs better than its AIO counterpart. The waterblock is made out of nickel-plated copper and features a see-through shroud with full RGB lighting illuminating the entire block.

Finally the iChill X3 is Inno3D's more normal air cooled variant, featuring a beefy triple-fan cooler design. This model is listed in both RTX 4080 Super and 4070 Super models. The cooler features a large copper base that covers the GPU and memory, paired to 8 heatpipes. Both the 4080 and 4070 models sport the same triple-slot cooler, featuring a matte black and silver shroud.