Intel Arc B570 Battlemage GPU listed at overseas wholesaler ahead of launch — B570 packs 10GB of GDDR6 memory and a 2.6 GHz maximum boost clock

Folks, it is official! Intel has confirmed an upcoming event centered around its Arc GPUs - likely Team Blue's Battlemage desktop lineup - for December 3rd on X (formerly Twitter). On that note, a never-before-seen Arc B570 has been spotted in the wild at a French wholesale dealer, 1foTrade, thanks to user josefk972 on X. This GPU will likely be announced alongside the extensively leaked Arc B580 next week.

AIBs such as Gunnir have already started to confirm Battlemage's arrival in early December, which aligns with previous rumors. From what we've managed to gather based on leaks, the Arc B580 packs 20 Xe Cores (2,560 ALUs), a large 12GB VRAM, and boost clocks hitting 2.85 GHz - with initial LE (Limited Edition) variant listings priced at $250. In addition, leaks allege that the Arc B580, the new Arc B570 - the topic of our story - and AMD's upcoming Navi 44-based budget cards can reportedly outpace Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti in specific benchmarks.

1foTrade - the wholesaler in question - is a major hardware distributor in France and is associated with many AIBs. It appears that listings for the ASRock Arc B570 Challenger have accidentally gone live before the embargo, giving us a closer look at the specifications. The Arc B570 should be based on the BMG-G21 die and features 10GB of GDDR6 memory running at 19 Gbps speeds. The maximum clock speeds are 2.6 GHz - a 250 MHz drop compared to the B580. Sadly, the Xe core count remains undisclosed, so we'll have to wait until the official reveal.

We expect the pricing to be around $200—slightly lower than the B580. With a few discounts, this might be the first 10GB GPU in the sub-$200 category—but that's speculation.

Based on the aforementioned performance rumor, the Arc B570 and Arc B580 might not be that far apart if both reportedly surpass the RTX 4060 Ti. But hold your horses as real-world performance heavily depends on drivers and can only be gauged by independent reviews once these GPUs hit shelves.

Please mark your calendars for December 3 as Intel unveils its Battlemage lineup of desktop GPUs. However, we anticipate the initial supply being pushed back to accommodate the holiday season.