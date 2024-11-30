Intel GPU vendor teases Arc Battlemage reveal for December 4 — GPUs may launch a little over a week later (Updated)

Update 11/30/2024 6:23 am PT: Intel posted via its Intel Gaming X account that the company has "some big graphics news" for consumers on December 3. The 22-second video gives us a quick tour of what appears to be a next-generation Battlemage GPU.

However, the final image at the end of the video is blacked out, so we'll have to wait for the official reveal on December 3.

We’ve got some big graphics news 👀… pic.twitter.com/sylnOZogMqNovember 30, 2024

Original story

Chinese GPU manufacturer Gunnir (via Weibo) has teased an announcement set for December 4, which strongly hints at the reveal of Intel’s next-generation Arc Battlemage GPUs. Intel seemingly plans to launch Battlemage ahead of Nvidia and AMD's new offerings.

Gunnir's short teaser features a cryptic video in which a thief steals a tactical case only to find a leaflet announcing the December 4 reveal. This further fuels speculation about Intel's new GPU lineup.

Gunnir is a leading producer of Intel Arc graphics cards in China, playing a prominent role alongside partners like ASRock and Sparkle. Despite its limited international reach, Gunnir has built a reputation as a critical player in Intel's Arc GPU ecosystem. Rumors claim that Intel will unveil the Battlemage B580 and B570 models, targeting the budget and mid-range gaming segments.

Gunnir's latest teaser lends credence to VideoCardz's claims that Intel would reportedly announce the Battlemage on December 3. The media outlet also indicated that the Battlemage Limited Edition model will launch, and the corresponding embargo review is set for December 12. Meanwhile, Intel board partner GPU reviews are allegedly programmed for December 13.

Recent leaks have added to the excitement. A retailer listing of the Arc B580 revealed vital specifications, including a PCIe 5.0 x8 interface, 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 192-bit interface. These features align with Intel's goal to deliver competitive options for mid-range gaming and creative workloads, leveraging architectural improvements to enhance performance and power efficiency compared to the previous Alchemist series.

Preliminary benchmarks suggest the B580 might trail its predecessor, the A580, in specific scenarios. However, these early tests are inconclusive, and future performance tuning or driver updates could improve results. As Intel ventures deeper into the GPU market, enthusiasts are eager to see whether Battlemage GPUs will maintain the Alchemist series' competitive pricing and how they stack up against rivals from Nvidia and AMD.