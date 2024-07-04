Intel's next-gen Arc Battlemage GPU lineup shipping starts — manifests point to BMG X2 and BMG X3 GPUs

According to shipments manifests discovered by Harukaze5719, in addition to the range-topping version with 32 Xe2 cores (presumably 4,096 stream processors, 512 execution units), the Battlemage lineup for desktop PCs will also have a slightly slower version with 28 Xe2 clusters (presumably 3,584 SPs, 448 EUs).

Intel has yet to formally introduce its next-generation Arc 'Battlemage' products for desktop computers in the coming months. However, new leaks suggest the company may take a page from its Arc Alchemist family when forming its upcoming lineup.

The shipment manifests found by the blogger indicate that Intel is still shipping its BMG X2 and BMG X3 test tools for testing Battlemage GPUs to various countries. The BMG X3 tool was previously known to be a part of the codenamed Churchill Falls card, which carried a GPU with 448 EUs. Given that BMG almost certainly stands for Battlemage, there is no way that Churchill Falls is Intel's Arc A750 with 448 EUs or 3,584 SPs. Instead, it is likely a cut-down version of Intel's next-gen flagship discrete GPU (which presumably has 32 Xe2 cores (512 EUs, 4096 SPs).

So far, we have seen shipment manifests containing three Battlemage graphics processors: the BMG-G10, BMG-G21, and BMG-G31. The BMG-G10 is presumably designed for higher-end graphics cards, and the BMG-G21 is presumably aimed at entry-level graphics boards. The target market for the BMG-G31 is unknown, but since an Intel designer tools webpage confirms its existence, we may be sure it is in the works.

The only thing we do know about the BMG-G31, for now, is that it is set to come in ba a grid array package with 3283 balls (BGA3283), which likely points to the fact that the G31 is Intel's new flagship that has a vast memory bus and a sophisticated power delivery circuitry. To put the number of pins into context, Intel's ACM-G10 — which powers Arc A770/A750/A580 graphics cards — uses a BGA package with 2660 balls. Meanwhile, a BMG X2 tool features 2362 pads, while a BMG X2 tool has 2727 contacts.

That said, it looks like Intel's BMG-G31 will be Intel's new flagship graphics processor. Yet, its exact specifications are difficult to guess at this point. We can only say that it needs more power and has a wider memory bus than the BMG-G10 and BMG-G21.