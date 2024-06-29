Intel Arc Battlemage GPU surfaces — BMG-G31 silicon reportedly wields 32 Xe2 Cores

An Intel designer tools webpage has confirmed the existence of a BMG-G31 discrete GPU die. Inevitably, this GPU is one of the company's upcoming dies for its Battlemage discrete GPU lineup. Leaks about Intel's G10 and G21 GPU dies have already surfaced multiple times, but this is the first time we've seen mentions of Intel's G31 die.

The webpage where the G31 die was revealed is specifically aimed at design engineers. The site leads to technical specifications for VRTT interposer prototypes aimed at the BMG-G31 die. However, only certain people with the proper credentials can see the technical specs of this specific component.

If Intel follows the same route as its Arc Alchemist GPUs, this new die will most certainly be the entry-level die for Intel's Battlemage discrete GPUs (consisting of gaming, mobile, and workstation GPUs). With the Arc A-series, the top die used the smallest number, while the lower-end dies used a more significant number, similar to AMD's Navi GPU nomenclature (Navi 31, 32, and 33). Hardware enthusiast Bionic_Squash believes the G31 silicon could potentially house 32 Xe2 cores.

(Image credit: Intel)

The fact that we are seeing a third die this time around begs the question of whether Intel will be delivering a high-end Battlemage gaming GPU. We cannot be sure. There's no evidence that Intel will compete with the next generation of the RTX 5090 or even the RTX 5080. But, interestingly, a third GPU die has cropped up for Battlemage.

Realistically, Intel is probably targeting the entry-level and mid-range markets with all three Battlemage dies. G31 could be a super low-end die that might not even make it to the desktop market, being withheld to mobile duty exclusively. G10 and G21 could possibly target the entry-level desktop and mid-range markets.

Battlemage looks on track to arrive at the tail end of this year or by early 2025. Battlemage's G10 and G21 silicon is already in the pre-qualification phase, which means the chips are going through functionality and reliability testing before getting ready to hit the market. The same is probably true of G31 as well.

The architecture has undergone massive tweaks over Arc Alchemist to boost performance. In iGPU form, Battlemage boasts a 1.5x performance improvement over Meteor Lake's Arc Alchemist integrated graphics chips, thanks to next-generation Xe2 cores, larger XMX AI engines, more capable vector engines, better ray tracing capabilities, and bigger caches.