Japanese retailer will host a lottery to give buyers a chance to purchase an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080

Japanese PC components retailer Goodwill Nagoya Osu will conduct a lottery for customers who want to buy an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 GPU. According to its X (formerly Twitter) post, the next-generation GPUs will go on sale this Friday, January 31, at 11 a.m.

The shop will start distributing raffle tickets from 10:20 a.m. only to those in line by that time, so if you’re late, you’ll miss out on the raffle. When everyone has raffle tickets, there will be a draw, and winners can choose only one product in order of selection. The store also asked customers not to leave the line until the lottery results were announced.

This move by the retailer shows how poor the inventory for these brand-new Nvidia cards is, with even the company admitting a looming RTX 50-series shortage. Stock problems aren’t limited to the far side of the world, either. A UK retailer said last week that it only had a single-digit inventory for the RTX 5090 and that its stock would sell out in seconds, while RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 buyers in the U.S. have already been camping at Micro Center branches three days before launch.

Goodwill Nagoya Osu said that it will announce which items and how much of their quantities they will have in their inventory the day before at 11 pm. That way, its customers would know what to expect if they get picked in the lottery. We don’t expect this announcement to show a good amount of stock; after all, there won’t be a need for a lottery if the store has plenty of GPUs in its warehouse.

Because of these stock issues, a few scalpers are taking advantage of the situation, with some selling the “rights” to buy the GPU for up to $7,000 without any returns or refunds. This is over three times the up over the MSRP, so please don’t fall for tactics like these. Instead, you can check out these places to legitimately buy the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090. That way, a store warranty covers you, and you're sure you’re not being scammed with a fake or defective GPU.