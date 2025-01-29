Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5080 graphics card - get ready for tomorrow's launch

Deals
By
published

Find the RTX 5080 model you're after

Where to buy RTX 5080
(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card launches tomorrow (January 30th, 2025), and the demand for the latest 50-series cards is through the roof - even with the attached high price tag. We've seen reports and rumors of dubious stock levels, and even Nvidia has announced possible stock-outs with insufficient units to meet the expected demand for these new cards.

To help you navigate the internet for all the RTX 5080 models and which retailers have them for sale we've collated handy tables of all the available RTX 5080 models with links to the retailer's websites. We have the listings for the Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition card for all the AIB partner cards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080 in the US

We will check back and keep you updated with the latest prices and stock levels regularly, so please bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on where you can buy Nvidia's RTX 5080 graphics card.

Currently, only Nvidia and Best Buy have listed prices for the new RTX 5080 graphics card. As you can see from our list, the prices so far range from $999 for the Founders Edition and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce OC models to $1,399 for the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce model.

Click on the price in the table below to go straight to the retailer link.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Model RetailerPriceStock
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders EditionNvidia $999Not yet released
Row 1 - Cell 0 Best Buy$999Not yet released
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 3 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080NeweggTBANot yet released
Row 5 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080 OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 7 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5080NeweggTBANot yet released
Row 9 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5080 OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 11 - Cell 0 Best Buy$1,249Not yet released
Row 12 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus MasterNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 14 - Cell 0 Best Buy$1,299Not yet released
Row 15 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce NeweggTBANot yet released
Row 17 - Cell 0 Best Buy$1,399Not yet released
Row 18 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WBNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 20 - Cell 0 Best Buy$1,349Not yet released
Row 21 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Master IceNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 23 - Cell 0 Best Buy$1,299Not yet released
Row 24 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 26 - Cell 0 Best Buy$1,199Not yet released
Row 27 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce OCBest Buy$999Not yet released
Row 29 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 31 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC WhiteNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 33 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI Inspire GeForce RTX 5080 3X OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 35 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI Shadow GeForce RTX 5080 3X OCNeweggTBANot yet released
MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 5080 Suprim SOCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 38 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 5080 Suprim Liquid SOCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 40 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI Vanquard GeForce RTX 5080 SOCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 42 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI Vanquard GeForce RTX 5080 SOC Launch EditionNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 44 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X NeweggTBANot yet released
MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OCNeweggTBANot yet released
MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC WhiteNeweggTBANot yet released
MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC PlusNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 49 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
PNY ARGB GeForce RTX 5080 OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 51 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OCNeweggTBANot yet released
Row 53 - Cell 0 B&H PhotoTBANot yet released
ZOTAC AMP Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5080NeweggTBANot yet released
Zotac GeForce RTX 5080 SolidNeweggTBANot yet released
Zotac GeForce RTX 5080 Solid OCNeweggTBANot yet released

For US readers, the best place to get your hands on an RTX 5080 GPU is from Best Buy and Nvidia (for the Founders Edition model), Newegg, and B&H Photo. Microcentre will also be stocking the RTX 5080, but you will have to live near a store to easily pick one up.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.