Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5080 graphics card - get ready for tomorrow's launch
Find the RTX 5080 model you're after
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card launches tomorrow (January 30th, 2025), and the demand for the latest 50-series cards is through the roof - even with the attached high price tag. We've seen reports and rumors of dubious stock levels, and even Nvidia has announced possible stock-outs with insufficient units to meet the expected demand for these new cards.
To help you navigate the internet for all the RTX 5080 models and which retailers have them for sale we've collated handy tables of all the available RTX 5080 models with links to the retailer's websites. We have the listings for the Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition card for all the AIB partner cards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac.
Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080 in the US
We will check back and keep you updated with the latest prices and stock levels regularly, so please bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on where you can buy Nvidia's RTX 5080 graphics card.
Currently, only Nvidia and Best Buy have listed prices for the new RTX 5080 graphics card. As you can see from our list, the prices so far range from $999 for the Founders Edition and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce OC models to $1,399 for the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce model.
Click on the price in the table below to go straight to the retailer link.
|Model
|Retailer
|Price
|Stock
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition
|Nvidia
|$999
|Not yet released
|Best Buy
|$999
|Not yet released
|Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080 OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5080
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5080 OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Best Buy
|$1,249
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Master
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Best Buy
|$1,299
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Best Buy
|$1,399
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WB
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Best Buy
|$1,349
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Master Ice
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Best Buy
|$1,299
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Best Buy
|$1,199
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce OC
|Best Buy
|$999
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC White
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Inspire GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Shadow GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 5080 Suprim SOC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 5080 Suprim Liquid SOC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Vanquard GeForce RTX 5080 SOC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Vanquard GeForce RTX 5080 SOC Launch Edition
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC White
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC Plus
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|PNY ARGB GeForce RTX 5080 OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|B&H Photo
|TBA
|Not yet released
|ZOTAC AMP Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5080
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Zotac GeForce RTX 5080 Solid
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
|Zotac GeForce RTX 5080 Solid OC
|Newegg
|TBA
|Not yet released
For US readers, the best place to get your hands on an RTX 5080 GPU is from Best Buy and Nvidia (for the Founders Edition model), Newegg, and B&H Photo. Microcentre will also be stocking the RTX 5080, but you will have to live near a store to easily pick one up.
