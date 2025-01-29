Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5080 graphics card - get ready for tomorrow's launch

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card launches tomorrow (January 30th, 2025), and the demand for the latest 50-series cards is through the roof - even with the attached high price tag. We've seen reports and rumors of dubious stock levels, and even Nvidia has announced possible stock-outs with insufficient units to meet the expected demand for these new cards.

To help you navigate the internet for all the RTX 5080 models and which retailers have them for sale we've collated handy tables of all the available RTX 5080 models with links to the retailer's websites. We have the listings for the Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition card for all the AIB partner cards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac.

Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080 in the US

We will check back and keep you updated with the latest prices and stock levels regularly, so please bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on where you can buy Nvidia's RTX 5080 graphics card.

Currently, only Nvidia and Best Buy have listed prices for the new RTX 5080 graphics card. As you can see from our list, the prices so far range from $999 for the Founders Edition and Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce OC models to $1,399 for the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce model.

Click on the price in the table below to go straight to the retailer link.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Retailer Price Stock Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition Nvidia $999 Not yet released Row 1 - Cell 0 Best Buy $999 Not yet released Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 3 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080 Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 5 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080 OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 7 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 9 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Gigabyte Aero GeForce RTX 5080 OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 11 - Cell 0 Best Buy $1,249 Not yet released Row 12 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Master Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 14 - Cell 0 Best Buy $1,299 Not yet released Row 15 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 17 - Cell 0 Best Buy $1,399 Not yet released Row 18 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce WB Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 20 - Cell 0 Best Buy $1,349 Not yet released Row 21 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Master Ice Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 23 - Cell 0 Best Buy $1,299 Not yet released Row 24 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 26 - Cell 0 Best Buy $1,199 Not yet released Row 27 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce OC Best Buy $999 Not yet released Row 29 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 31 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC White Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 33 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI Inspire GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 35 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI Shadow GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC Newegg TBA Not yet released MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 5080 Suprim SOC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 38 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 5080 Suprim Liquid SOC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 40 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI Vanquard GeForce RTX 5080 SOC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 42 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI Vanquard GeForce RTX 5080 SOC Launch Edition Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 44 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X Newegg TBA Not yet released MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC Newegg TBA Not yet released MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC White Newegg TBA Not yet released MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5080 3X OC Plus Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 49 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released PNY ARGB GeForce RTX 5080 OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 51 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released PNY GeForce RTX 5080 OC Newegg TBA Not yet released Row 53 - Cell 0 B&H Photo TBA Not yet released ZOTAC AMP Extreme Infinity GeForce RTX 5080 Newegg TBA Not yet released Zotac GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Newegg TBA Not yet released Zotac GeForce RTX 5080 Solid OC Newegg TBA Not yet released

For US readers, the best place to get your hands on an RTX 5080 GPU is from Best Buy and Nvidia (for the Founders Edition model), Newegg, and B&H Photo. Microcentre will also be stocking the RTX 5080, but you will have to live near a store to easily pick one up.