Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 buyers are already camping at Micro Center three days before launch

The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will launch in three days, and dedicated gamers and GPU enthusiasts are already setting up shop at MicroCenter brick-and-mortar locations to buy the new GPUs when they are available. A post on the Micro Center subreddit reveals customers pitching tents by the front doors at the Tustin, California, location.

So far, only a handful of customers have made camp on the Tustin location's sidewalk, based on a photograph taken of the scene. However, we can expect more campers to arrive as the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 launch date approaches, following previous GPU releases.

Camping outside Micro Center is common regarding new GPU releases, especially high-profile ones like the RTX 5090. We saw this with the RTX 30-series and RTX 40-series, where customers often waited days to get a GPU before the official release date. This was especially common during the RTX 30-series release cycle due to GPU shortages caused by the 2020 pandemic.

Waiting days in advance to be one of the first people to buy a new Nvidia GPU isn't just for bragging rights. Usually, people endure the multiple-day campout to dodge availability issues on launch day and scalpers who take advantage of launch day availability constrictions.

The RTX 50 series will allegedly face similar issues. Scalpers have already been found charging twice to three times above MSRP for RTX 5090s, selling "slots" that these scalpers allegedly have, giving them guaranteed access to purchase the RTX 5090 at launch. In addition, custom RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 models are priced well above MSRP at retailers overseas, suggesting RTX 50-series supply could be scarce at launch. Adding fuel to the fire is another report that OCUK held less than 10 RTX 5090s in its inventory on the 24.

The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 officially launch on January 30 at an MSRP of $1,999 and $999, respectively. Reviews of the RTX 5090 are out, and RTX 5080 reviews are allegedly coming out on February 29. The RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 will launch later in February, with the 5070 Ti allegedly launching on February 20.