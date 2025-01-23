UK reseller claims single-digit RTX 5090 inventory — Flagship GPU could sell out in seconds

Nvidia's RTX 5090 reviews are just around the corner. However, a major UK retailer, OCUK, has confirmed that it currently holds less than 10 RTX 5090s in stock, expected to hit double-digit territory at launch (OCUK via Videocardz). The RTX 5080 doesn't fare any better, with a few hundred units in the warehouse, far short of projected user demand. Leaks and rumors have hinted at inflated prices at launch, and this supply shortage confirmation from such a large UK vendor further corroborates those claims.

A couple of days back, preliminary RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 listings suggested a near 40% uptick in pricing versus MSRP. While leaked synthetic performance isn't that enticing, Nvidia's claims of a 2x bump in gaming performance (with Multi Frame Gen) have piqued the interest of enthusiasts and gamers. Likewise, AMD has slated its RDNA 4 lineup for launch in March, which leaves Nvidia as the only immediate next-gen GPU option.

However, OCUK staff reports just a handful of RTX 5090s in inventory, so you should probably keep your current GPU. The usual cycle is expected to follow with scalpers selling these GPUs at exorbitant price tags; look at how the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is failing to keep up with demand. We aren't exactly sure what the underlying cause of this supply constraint is. Reminiscent of the crypto-mining days, the current hype surrounding AI may be a possibility, driving high demand for the RTX 5090, especially since it has a large 32GB frame buffer. Given the lack of information about when the situation will improve, it could take some time before you see a steady supply of the RTX 5090.

If you're in the market for an upgrade, patience is key. Avoid falling prey to scalpers and their inflated prices. Likewise, mid-ranged GPUs like the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 should arrive by February, but we suggest waiting for AMD's RDNA 4 launch in March. Rumor is that the flagship RX 9070 XT can keep pace with the RTX 4080 Super in raster performance.

RTX 5090 FE reviews will go live shortly, at 6 AM PST (Pacific Standard Time), while custom AIB models are said to follow tomorrow at the same time. Stay tuned for our detailed review of the RTX 5090 as we dissect Nvidia's performance claims.