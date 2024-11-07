Where to buy AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D — the new king of gaming CPUs

Smashing its way straight to the top spot as the best CPU for gaming, AMD's latest release, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, is available to buy from today (November 7, 2024), and if you want the best processor for pure gaming in your PC, then I'm sure you've already got your eyes on this beast of a CPU.

Using AMD's 3D V-cache technology, the 9800X3D is built for pure gaming prowess. The large cache boosts performance, and along with some design changes to the CPU, including moving the cache chiplet underneath the die to alleviate the thermal insulation of previous designs, the compute die is now closer to the thermal interface material (IHS) and with the increased thermal headroom comes 500 MHz higher base clocks and 200 MHz higher boosts than the previous-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D comes with eight-cores and 16-threads and has a 120W TDP, the MSRP for this new CPU is $480/£450 and should be available from all major tech retailers from today. In our in-depth review of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the processor trounced the competition, beating Intel’s current-generation flagship Core 9 285K CPU by an astonishing 35% on average in our test suite.

Gaming Performance Benchmark Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

From our benchmarking chart, you can see the Ryzen 7 9800X3D's average performance over our 13-game test suite on high/ultra setting at 1080p, compared to previous-generation AMD CPUs and the competition from Intel. The results showed a marked improvement over other available processors.

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D in the US

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D has a release MSRP of $480, a small increase over the release price of the previous 7800X3D. Currently, the 9800X3D may not be available at all retailers, but we will monitor and update the tables below over the next few days as the processor becomes more readily available.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Retailer CPU Price / MSRP $480 Available Amazon Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479 yes Newegg Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479 Out of Stock Best Buy Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479 No B&H Photo Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479 Out of Stock Walmart Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479 No AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D $479 Out of Stock

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D in the UK

For our readers in the UK, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D should be stocked by the following retailers.