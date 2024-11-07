Where to buy AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D — the new king of gaming CPUs
AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is now available to purchase or preorder.
Smashing its way straight to the top spot as the best CPU for gaming, AMD's latest release, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, is available to buy from today (November 7, 2024), and if you want the best processor for pure gaming in your PC, then I'm sure you've already got your eyes on this beast of a CPU.
Using AMD's 3D V-cache technology, the 9800X3D is built for pure gaming prowess. The large cache boosts performance, and along with some design changes to the CPU, including moving the cache chiplet underneath the die to alleviate the thermal insulation of previous designs, the compute die is now closer to the thermal interface material (IHS) and with the increased thermal headroom comes 500 MHz higher base clocks and 200 MHz higher boosts than the previous-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7800X3D.
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D comes with eight-cores and 16-threads and has a 120W TDP, the MSRP for this new CPU is $480/£450 and should be available from all major tech retailers from today. In our in-depth review of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the processor trounced the competition, beating Intel’s current-generation flagship Core 9 285K CPU by an astonishing 35% on average in our test suite.
Gaming Performance Benchmark Chart
From our benchmarking chart, you can see the Ryzen 7 9800X3D's average performance over our 13-game test suite on high/ultra setting at 1080p, compared to previous-generation AMD CPUs and the competition from Intel. The results showed a marked improvement over other available processors.
Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D in the US
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D has a release MSRP of $480, a small increase over the release price of the previous 7800X3D. Currently, the 9800X3D may not be available at all retailers, but we will monitor and update the tables below over the next few days as the processor becomes more readily available.
Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D in the UK
For our readers in the UK, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D should be stocked by the following retailers.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.