It's time for more RDNA 4 leaks, and it seems that AMD's upcoming flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card has allegedly undergone some testing with impressive performance numbers. As shared by HXL, a Chiphell thread (now removed) detailed performance metrics of AMD's RX 9070 XT 16GB against the RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super. Word of caution: we strongly advise you take this leak with a grain of salt. Even if these numbers prove accurate, the drivers are likely to improve so it's best not to draw any conclusions yet.

So while AMD didn't fully showcase RDNA 4 during its keynote at CES, the firm has promised more details later this quarter. We managed to get a sneak peek of Navi 48; the chip that's powering the RX 9070 series, measuring roughly 390mm2 roughly equal to AD103. As it stands, two GPUs have been announced: the RX 9070 XT and the RX 9070. Note that AMD's updated naming scheme positions these GPUs as a competitor to the RTX 5070 series; the same RTX 5070 that Nvidia claims can quote unquote "match the RTX 4090" in performance.

Let's get to the juicy details. While you can find more information about the leaked data in the thread at X, we've compiled all the numbers in a table for clearer comparisons. The leaker purportedly tested AMD's RX 9070 XT and Nvidia's RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super in Black Myth Wukong and Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p resolutions. Notably, Cyberpunk appears to have used ray-tracing which explains why the RX 9070 XT lags behind in this game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game / GPU performance RTX 4070 Ti Super FPS RTX 4080 Super FPS RX 9070 XT (Rumored FPS) % vs RTX 4080 Super (add salt) % vs RTX 4070 Ti Super (add salt) Black Myth Wukong (1080p) 87 99 97 97.98% 111.49% Black Myth Wukong (2K) 67 77 73 94.81% 108.96% Black Myth Wukong (4K) 28 33 30 90.91% 107.14% Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p) 87 101 85 84.16% 97.70% Cyberpunk 2077 (2K) 53 65 52 80.00% 98.11% Cyberpunk 2077 (4K) 26 32 26 81.25% 100.00%

Across both games and all resolutions, the RX 9070 XT is 4% faster than the RTX 4070 Ti and 12% slower than the RTX 4080 Super. Excluding the Cyberpunk 2077 performance stats tips the balance in favor of the RX 9070 XT; now 9.2% ahead of the 4070 Ti Super and just 5.5% short of the RTX 4080 Super, per this leak.

Since the RX 9070 XT is targeted as a competitor to the RTX 5070, it is reasonable to expect AMD to price it in the same ballpark of $500-$600. With improved drivers, the RX 9070 XT may catch up to the RTX 4080 Super in non-ray-traced titles; as shown by a previous leak. Still, this is all speculation and we should refrain from jumping to any conclusion until AMD provides more official details, or we are allowed to review its RDNA 4 graphics cards.