Limited edition RTX 4070 Super pays tribute to WoW for its 20th anniversary — GPU comes with ten WoW-themed half backplates

Per a press release yesterday and an official landing page, MSI is collaborating with Blizzard to release an RTX 4070 Super using its Gaming Slim cooler design and boasting World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary theming. The RTX 4070 Super Gaming Slim World of Warcraft edition leverages a unique, swappable design using "half backplates." The five full backplates are ten half backplates, and those halves can be mixed or left off the card as the end user pleases.

As seasoned Warcraft fans will be able to tell, each of the ten half backplates represents a different region or expansion made to World of Warcraft since the MMO was released. It makes the mix-and-matching capabilities, or the ability to highlight a single favored era of WoW, pretty exhaustive. It's an awe-inspiring level of customization for a GPU in a market where customization often begins and ends at simple (RGB) lighting controls.

The ten half backplates (halves can be swapped) that come with the MSI RTX 4070 Super Gaming Slim World of Warcraft Edition. (Image credit: MSI)

This World of Warcraft-themed RTX 4070 Super will be released on August 26 and showcased at PAX West. This year, the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration runs from August 26 to September 17. It includes a "World of Warcraft Memories" event on social media, where users can submit content with the #MSIxWorldofWarcraft tag and participate on Twitch for prizes.

Three prizes are planned, with a WoW Collector's Edition planned at twenty thousand participants, this custom MSI RTX 4070 Super WoW Edition at forty thousand, and finally, a WoW PC mod (build?) unlocked at sixty thousand.

While the chances of winning this GPU are slim, those who would prefer to buy it outright will soon be in luck. For those who don't play World of Warcraft, MSI fortunately already offers other versions of the RTX 4070 Super with this same "Gaming Slim" cooler design, which should be cheaper and more naturally fit into PC builds belonging to non-WoW players.