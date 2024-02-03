Old Nvidia gaming GPUs enjoy huge performance uplifts from new mod — DLSS 3 to FSR 3 mod enables frame generation to deliver up to 75% better performance on previous GeForce RTX GPUs
AMD Radeon GPU owners are out of luck for the current time being.
Don't fret if you don't own one of the best graphics cards. Since AMD released its FSR 3 source code a few months ago, modders have been busy creating new mods that inject FSR 3 frame generation into DLSS 3-supported titles. These new mods enable users to run FSR 3 in some games where FSR 3 is not implemented. Digital Foundry reviewed one of these FSR 3 mods and found it can breathe new life into older RTX 20-series and RTX 30-series GPUs, boosting performance up to 75%. The only major downside with these new FSR 3 mods is that they only support GeForce RTX series GPUs, not any AMD GPUs.
Digital Foundry used a global FSR 3 to DLSS 3 conversion mod that works with any game that supports DLSS 3 natively. Like FSR 2 mods of the past, the FSR 3 mod requires users to inject two new .dll files into a game's directory that features the FSR 3 source code. For RTX 20 and 30 series users, the mod Digital Foundry also has a registry edit to trick Windows into thinking these GPUs support DLSS 3. This is necessary so that DLSS 3 can be activated inside the game, which in and of itself will activate FSR 3 due to the modded .dll files.
Digital Foundry discovered fantastic performance uplifts with the FSR 3 mod in action. The review outlet tested several modern AAA titles, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on an RTX 3080. In Cyberpunk, the RTX 3080 saw an impressive 67% uplift 1440P with DLSS performance upscaling and RT overdrive enabled. Without FSR 3, the RTX 3080 covered around the 60-70 FPS mark, but with FSR 3 enabled, the GPU could achieve over 100 FPS consistently, with frame rates going up as high as 120 FPS.
Miles Morales saw a similar performance uplift as Cyberpunk 2077, hovering around 65-75% better performance with FSR 3 enabled. The game was run at 1440P with DLAA enabled and max quality graphics with RT enabled. With FSR 3 turned off, the game hovered around 50-60 FPS, but with FSR 3 enabled, the game ran at about 100 FPS.
However, Digital Foundry discovered that the FSR 3 mod suffers from additional artifact issues not present in most games with proper FSR 3 implementations, including artifacts such as HUD elements, sizzling hair, and shadow flicker.
The FSR 3 mod isn't perfect, but it demonstrates how advantageous FSR 3's open compatibility is compared to Nvidia's DLSS 3 implementation, which is strictly limited to RTX 40 series GPUs. With FSR 3, older GPUs can benefit from frame generation technology, significantly boosting their lifespan. Having 65-75% more performance is equivalent to the same performance improvement you'd get from upgrading your GPU to one two generations newer. The only caveat is that you'll need to get used to FSR 3's additional latency penalty to enjoy that additional performance truly.
The icing is that FSR 3 can now be modded into games that already support DLSS 3. This is very advantageous since relatively few titles still natively support AMD's new FSR 3 frame generation tech.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Aaron Klotz is a freelance writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering news topics related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.
Most Popular
By Aaron Klotz
By Zhiye Liu
By Mark Tyson
By Anton Shilov
By Mark Tyson
I've used that AMD driver one and TV ones and the interpolation on my TVs seems more consistent and has less artifacting than AMD's driver based one. I imagine Nvidia can beat the frame interpolation on my TVs, but not the latency on my Samsung at least.
Interestingly, Nvidia made a case in their DLSS 3 presentation that accurate motion vectors aren't always best. I think an example they gave was of a shadow moving across a textured surface. If the surface texture is low, then you get fewer artifacts if the interpolation follows the shadow edges than the texture. I think this was the case they made for why their newer GPUs have a hardware optical flow engine, and the DLSS inference stage performs fusion between the two options.
Ideally, the interpolation engine would also get lighting information from the game and could interpolate the texture & shadow (or other lighting effects) differently, but I doubt they're that sophisticated. One thing they have to balance is how much work they impose on game developers, in order to add support for these post-processing stages. If it's too much work, then fewer games will adopt it and some may even use substandard implementations that have worse quality than if they'd correctly implemented a simpler method.
I think the requirement of motion vectors was probably seen as reasonable, since a lot of games were starting to compute these for TAA, anyhow.