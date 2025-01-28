Nvidia says 'Press Build' RTX 5090s are not juiced up — performance is identical to retail counterparts

Speculation has surfaced that Nvidia allegedly sent pre-binned RTX 5090 samples to third-party reviewers, with higher performance than their retail counterparts. Nvidia has shot down this theory, claiming that all RTX 50-series GPUs, including ones marked "Press Build," are not tuned up or pre-binned and feature identical performance to retail RTX GPUs.



We asked Nvidia about the "Press Build" markings seen on some 5090 Founders Edition cards (e.g. at TechPowerUp) iterations of its RTX 50-series (Blackwell) GPUs were higher-performing iterations of its retail counterparts. An Nvidia representative responded to Tom's Hardware that, "Some early GeForce RTX GPUs include a top mark related to intended use. Their functionality and performance are identical to retail GPUs.”



Theories about Nvidia sending juiced-up RTX 5090s to reviewers began circulating when TechPowerUp published its RTX 5090 Founders Edition review. The tech outlet published a PCB shot of the graphics card in its review, showcasing the GB202 die with the words "Press Build" stamped under the GB202-300-A1 model name.



Ian Cutress quipped on X that the "Press Build" RTX 5090 dies were binned dies in response to Andreas Schilling's question about whether there was anything special about Press Build versions of Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs. You can see the specially marked chips if you expand the tweet below.

Stamping specific RTX 5090 GPUs with this additional nomenclature is part of Nvidia's sorting process before launch. This is probably Nvidia's method of ensuring all third-party reviewers get review samples on time and without delay. This makes particular sense since Nvidia has confirmed that the RTX 50-series faces tight supply issues.



This isn't the first time we've seen Nvidia send out "special" review samples to reviewers. At least some third-party reviewers received qualification sample RTX 4090 GPUs during the RTX 4090's launch cycle. Qualification samples aren't necessarily the same as Nvidia's new "Press Build" samples, but regardless, both samples are not retail products. The good news is that Nvidia says customers won't have to worry about exaggerated benchmark numbers from third-party RTX 5090 reviews.



Of course, there's no "proof" that the chips aren't binned, at least not yet. But as add-in board partner cards get tested, if any of the Founders Edition results don't appear to line up, it would indicate the potential use of binned GPUs.



The RTX 5090 will be available in the retail market on January 30 for $1,999, but custom models are expected to cost a small premium. Interested RTX 50-series buyers and scalpers have gathered at major U.S. retailers like Micro Center days before the official launch to get their hands on Nvidia's latest gaming GPU. It'll probably take a few months before Blackwell's supply stabilizes.