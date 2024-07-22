Nvidia GeForce RTX50 launch pushed back to early 2025 according to prominent leaker

A prominent hardware leaker has some bad news for enthusiasts impatiently waiting for Nvidia’s next generation of consumer graphics cards. “I think we won't see RTX 50 until CES,” wrote Kopite7kimi earlier today. To the best of our knowledge Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards were due to launch in Fall 2024, so the new rumor could signal a significant setback, if it plays out.

In our all-we-know deep dive into Nvidia Blackwell and RTX 50 GPUs, we mention how a Fall 2024 launch would be good for consumers. Enthusiasts could get their hands on the top RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, we thought, ahead of the busy holiday shopping period. These are destined to be some of the best graphics cards ever made, so could make great gifts for a loved one, or yourself.

We also eyed Fall 2024 as a likely Blackwell launch window due to the historical precedent. Nvidia’s RTX 40 series debuted in October 2022, and RTX 30 and RTX 20 series cards launched in September 2020 and 2018, respectively. Basically, for the last decade, every two years, September / October has been the chosen time for Nvidia to launch a new generation of consumer GPUs.

If the RTX 50 schedule is indeed pushed into early 2025, many PC DIYers and gamers would be most worried about a knock-on effect on mainstream GeForce card launch timings. The top-tier cards like the RTX 5090 and RTS 5080, perhaps even an RTX 5070 Ti, were expected to spearhead the Blackwell launch. They are sure to be quite expensive, too. If these debut in January 2025, hopes for timely releases of higher volume products like the RTX 5070 and mainstream RTX 5060/Ti models could fade until further into 2025.

For more details about what to expect with the RTX 50 series, such as GPU process nodes, memory types and quotas, and more, please check our all-we-know article, linked above. Since the last update, we reported on a new rumor about RTX 50 graphics card power consumption, leaked via Seasonic’s PSU wattage calculator tool. This TDP data also needs a pinch of salt.

Kopite7kimi has a great track record for PC component leaks, but please remember to take this kind of information with a pinch of salt. Launch timings can often change, and there are many reasons for adjustments back and forth. In other words, the CES 2025 launch window could indeed be true, but between now and then, Nvidia may adjust its Blackwell launch schedule multiple times.